Opinion/Editorial: With Warner's death, Virginia loses a statesman

John W. Warner was a statesman in the old mold.
If only there were more like him today…
Instead, today there is one less.
Warner — military veteran, University of Virginia law graduate, former Navy secretary, former U.S. senator, longtime leader and conscience for the Republican Party — has died at age 94.
“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who lost to John Warner in the Senate contest of 1996. “We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal.
“John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more,” he said.
That sums it up excellently.
An early supporter of Richard Nixon, in whose campaign he served, Warner was named undersecretary of the Navy in 1969 and then nominated as secretary in 1972, a position he held for the next two years.
He entered politics in 1978 by seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. senator. He polled second at the party’s convention; but when the nominee later was killed in a plane crash, Warner was tapped to take his place.
He won that statewide election and every bid for reelection thereafter, until in 1998 he announced he would retire. During his years on Capitol Hill, he rose to important positions of power, including chair of the Senate Rules Committee and chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee — a job for which he was uniquely qualified.
Warner was a dedicated Republican — but he was not a dependent one. He thought for himself and spoke for himself.
He exercised a brand of bipartisanship that is sorely needed today.
When he thought Republicans were wrong, he said so — “politics be damned,” as he said on one occasion.
His independent thinking was rewarded: His popularity with voters allowed him to bypass party approval on those occasions when he broke with GOP leadership.
In fact, in many ways Warner exercised leadership by example — following his conscience, not party dictates. He had a balancing influence on his colleagues and won respect from Democrats and Republicans alike.
In the old style of governing, he knew how to check politics at the door when necessary — not making politics personal, as Mark Warner said — and he developed friendships on both sides of the aisle.
“He’s been proud to be a member of the GOP,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Richmond, in 2016, “but he’s always put country and commonwealth above anything else — and especially on matters of national security.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell described him as a “principled patriot across the board.”
President Biden agreed: “He neither wavered in his convictions nor was concerned with the consequences.”
John Warner hadn’t been active in politics as of late, but his presence had been felt — an elder statesman standing in the background perhaps, but casting a long shadow. It was comforting to know he was still among us, a touchstone to an era in which leaders knew how to disagree on issues but without personal animosity.
That example will be sorely missed.