Opinion/Editorial: With Warner's death, Virginia loses a statesman

John W. Warner was a statesman in the old mold.

If only there were more like him today…

Instead, today there is one less.

Warner — military veteran, University of Virginia law graduate, former Navy secretary, former U.S. senator, longtime leader and conscience for the Republican Party — has died at age 94.

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials,” said Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who lost to John Warner in the Senate contest of 1996. “We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal.

“John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more,” he said.

That sums it up excellently.

An early supporter of Richard Nixon, in whose campaign he served, Warner was named undersecretary of the Navy in 1969 and then nominated as secretary in 1972, a position he held for the next two years.

He entered politics in 1978 by seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. senator. He polled second at the party’s convention; but when the nominee later was killed in a plane crash, Warner was tapped to take his place.