Opinion/Editorial: With pen in hand …

Writing has helped elders make it through the pandemic.

When COVID curtailed the normal give-and-take of life, among those most severely affected were senior citizens, many of whom already were dealing with limitations due to illnesses or lack of mobility. Being unable to have visitors was even more isolating and mentally debilitating.

But pen pals stepped in to provide connections.

One such program was started by Home Instead Senior Care, a company that provides personal care, meals preparation and other services to seniors at home. The pen pal effort extended to seniors in assisted living facilities, not just those remaining at home.

“So far in Canada and U.S. over 7,000 pen pal letters have been delivered to seniors,” said Audrey Martin, the company’s community relations director.

“It has definitely boosted morale,” added Brooke Hargett, who works at TerraBella assisted living home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. “One of our favorite letters was from a single mother of a toddler. How they were home alone and isolated during the pandemic. Two completely different generations,” but a shared experience.

To submit a letter (or video message), go to readytocare.com/penpals. To request a letter, or nominate a recipient, contact info@readytocare.com.