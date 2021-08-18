Opinion/Editorial: Why did U.S. fail to see outcome in Afghanistan?

Mark Warner has it right:
We need answers about why the U.S. failed to foresee the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military once President Biden withdrew American troops.
The debacle was easily predictable.
“We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much,” the Virginia senator said on Aug. 16 after the Taliban overran Afghanistan’s capital city on Aug. 15.
Additionally, we owe it to the Afghan people who relied on us for protection and support, but whom we ultimately failed.
Sen. Tim Kaine also made a statement. “While I believe it is now time to bring our troops home, we must continue working to maintain humanitarian and diplomatic support for Afghanistan to ensure the country does not again become a safe haven for al-Qaida,” he said.
Warner is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Kaine is a member of both the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees. All three panels are directly concerned with U.S. policy as it relates to events in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has been historically inhospitable to foreign intervention. The British discovered that in the mid-1800s.
More recently, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to support a communist regime against Muslim freedom fighters, or mujahedeen. Indeed, this war became a proxy conflict between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R., with America supporting the mujahedeen. The Soviet Union was bogged down in costly combat for nearly 10 years, finally withdrawing the last of its troops in early 1989. The war has been called “the Soviet Union’s Vietnam.”
That, of course, refers to the United States’ bitter, divisive and ultimately futile effort to prevent the communists of the North, who were backed by both China and the Soviet Union, from taking over the entire nation of Vietnam — and perhaps other countries as well. President Kennedy was the first to send troops, in 1961. In 1971, the U.S. started talking about withdrawing from the unwinnable war and began executing that plan in 1973. In 1975, final withdrawal of embassy staff and others produced the iconic image of lines of desperate people trying to board an American military helicopter and escape the overrun of Saigon.
That image was replicated this week, as escapees in Kabul scrambled to board U.S. helicopters — some of whom, in one instance, fell to their deaths after trying to hang on to the exterior of a chopper.
With America’s Vietnam and the Soviets’ Vietnam as recent examples, why didn’t the U.S. see this coming?
The answer might have to do with the speed, not necessarily the fact, of Afghanistan’s collapse, as Sen. Warner suggested. That makes it an intelligence-gathering failure — or a failure to accurately analyze intelligence data.
Sen. Kaine, meanwhile, has been a leader in the effort to compel Congress to revisit the “authorizations of miliary force” that have led to protracted involvements in Afghanistan and Iraq. His point is that Congress and the American people ought to re-evaluate these commitments from time to time. Otherwise, overseas involvements can drag on, and on, and on, with little to no review.
Many Americans indeed had become impatient with apparently open-ended entanglements in those two countries.
And, it’s not as if withdrawal is a new concept. It was articulated a decade ago under President Obama and re-emphasized by President Trump.
U.S. officials say that America accomplished its primary goal in Afghanistan by rooting out al-Qaida, in response to its attack against the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.
The larger question is what, if anything, the U.S. owes to the Afghan people, chiefly urbanites, whom it acclimatized to a more modern and tolerant system — and who now will have to live under the repressive regime of the Taliban.