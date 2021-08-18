Opinion/Editorial: Why did U.S. fail to see outcome in Afghanistan?

That, of course, refers to the United States’ bitter, divisive and ultimately futile effort to prevent the communists of the North, who were backed by both China and the Soviet Union, from taking over the entire nation of Vietnam — and perhaps other countries as well. President Kennedy was the first to send troops, in 1961. In 1971, the U.S. started talking about withdrawing from the unwinnable war and began executing that plan in 1973. In 1975, final withdrawal of embassy staff and others produced the iconic image of lines of desperate people trying to board an American military helicopter and escape the overrun of Saigon.

That image was replicated this week, as escapees in Kabul scrambled to board U.S. helicopters — some of whom, in one instance, fell to their deaths after trying to hang on to the exterior of a chopper.

With America’s Vietnam and the Soviets’ Vietnam as recent examples, why didn’t the U.S. see this coming?

The answer might have to do with the speed, not necessarily the fact, of Afghanistan’s collapse, as Sen. Warner suggested. That makes it an intelligence-gathering failure — or a failure to accurately analyze intelligence data.