Opinion/Editorial: Who was that man?

Speaking of technology, a recent National Geographic newsletter, citing earlier reports from PetaPixel, addressed an issue not unfamiliar to newspapers: the fact that readers don’t necessarily understand even the common practices that we use to convey information.

The confusion cited by NatGeo goes back to a tweet that went out concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The tweet used an image of a rioter, and the image was credited as “Via Getty.”

Now, that creditline means that the picture came from Getty Images, a source of stock photos.

But people thought it was a person: last name Getty, first name Via. Not only that, but they believed that Via Getty was the name of the person in the photo.

Demands went out for the arrest of “Via Getty.” Fake social media accounts were set up under that name.

Even a clarification from Twitter failed to halt the confusion.

As brilliantly cautioned in “The Big Short”:

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”