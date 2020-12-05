Opinion/Editorial: Who gets hurt from artwork?

Fingers crossed that this is the end of the monolith craze.

Last week in this space we talked about the unauthorized — but kinda cool-looking — metal monolith secretly set up in a remote red rock location in Utah.

But that wasn’t the end of the story.

Monoliths began popping up elsewhere, while in Utah the original one was removed — also in an unauthorized manner.

Officials had declined to announce the location of the object they unexpectedly found in red rock country — but that didn’t stop tourists from discovering it on their own and making pilgrimages to the site.

We said last week that the monolith, though attractive, shouldn’t be allowed to stand because doing so would wink at the harm such unapproved installations can create and would encourage more such damage.

Before officials could act, that’s exactly what happened.

Utah has other art installations on the terrain, but these went through an official approval process in the 1970s and are managed by state and federal authorities so that no damage occurs to the environment.