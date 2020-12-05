Opinion/Editorial: Who gets hurt from artwork?

Fingers crossed that this is the end of the monolith craze.
Last week in this space we talked about the unauthorized — but kinda cool-looking — metal monolith secretly set up in a remote red rock location in Utah.
But that wasn’t the end of the story.
Monoliths began popping up elsewhere, while in Utah the original one was removed — also in an unauthorized manner.
Officials had declined to announce the location of the object they unexpectedly found in red rock country — but that didn’t stop tourists from discovering it on their own and making pilgrimages to the site.
We said last week that the monolith, though attractive, shouldn’t be allowed to stand because doing so would wink at the harm such unapproved installations can create and would encourage more such damage.
Before officials could act, that’s exactly what happened.
Utah has other art installations on the terrain, but these went through an official approval process in the 1970s and are managed by state and federal authorities so that no damage occurs to the environment.
The art compels viewers to think about man’s relationship with the environment, Whitney Tassie, a curator of modern and contemporary art at the Utah Museum of Fine Art, told The Associated Press — and that’s true in both cases.
But while the authorized art simply evokes contemplation of the contrast, the unauthorized installation demonstrated precisely how destructive man’s relationship with the environment can be.
The installation itself damaged rock at the site, and the hundreds of tourists who followed crushed native plants and left human waste in their wake.
Appalled, two athletes — who participate in extreme outdoor sports in part because of their love for the wild — surreptitiously removed the monolith one night.
Of course, that action was unauthorized, too. But police say it might not have been illegal, because ownership of the monolith is undetermined.
Meanwhile, a similar monolith was found in California at the terminus of a trail — and yet another one in Romania, of all places. The Romanian one also was quickly taken down.
And we’re not even going to mention the ad hoc piece of artwork that appeared on a German mountaintop several years ago; we couldn’t describe it in a family newspaper. But while the monolith craze was going on elsewhere, that obelisk-like carving mysteriously disappeared — only to be replaced just as mysteriously.
Monolith mania was fun for about 15 minutes.
Like a lot of things, it’s fun till somebody gets hurt; in this case, it was the natural environment that was harmed.
