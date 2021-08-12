Opinion/Editorial: What now deserves a memorial?

And in 2017, white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville to protest the city’s decision. Violence fatally escalated when departing protesters and counterprotesters mingled on the streets. That’s when a white supremacist from Ohio drove at speed into a group of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring many others.

Subsequently, the General Assembly changed the war memorials law to enable removals, and the current City Council moved decisively in response.

The two statues came down last month — along with two others, one at the University of Virginia, controversially depicting Native Americans.

In a sense, this was not just about statues — it was about power: who possessed it, how it was wielded.

But, then, the statues were symbols of power, standing as surrogates for larger questions, including the prominence of the Confederacy in Virginia’s identity, the egregious damage and legacy of slavery and Jim Crow, and the unresolved issues of racism and unequal treatment that persist to this day.

Thus, the statues’ removal has symbolic force that must be reckoned with.