Opinion/Editorial: What now deserves a memorial?

Four years after the horrendous events of Aug. 12, 2017, change is marked partly by what we don’t see, not by what we do:
The controversial statues to two Confederate generals are gone from public view.
It’s difficult to assess the path from then to now without referencing those statues — although, in a way, we’d like to ignore them as part of relegating them to the past.
But their symbolism played strongly into the events of four years ago, as well as helping fuel tensions that have existed since then.
Perhaps their absence will cool the fires. We can hope and pray for that outcome.
A brief recap might be in order. The Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson statues’ inappropriateness for downtown Charlottesville had been discussed for years, but came into clearer focus when then-city Councilor Kristen Szakos suggested in 2012 that they be removed.
Three years later, Charlottesville High School student Zyahna Bryant launched a petition calling for removal, and she and other Black activists demonstrated toward that end.
In 2017, City Council agreed, which prompted a lawsuit holding the council accountable for protecting the statues under a state “war memorials” law.
And in 2017, white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville to protest the city’s decision. Violence fatally escalated when departing protesters and counterprotesters mingled on the streets. That’s when a white supremacist from Ohio drove at speed into a group of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring many others.
Subsequently, the General Assembly changed the war memorials law to enable removals, and the current City Council moved decisively in response.
The two statues came down last month — along with two others, one at the University of Virginia, controversially depicting Native Americans.
In a sense, this was not just about statues — it was about power: who possessed it, how it was wielded.
But, then, the statues were symbols of power, standing as surrogates for larger questions, including the prominence of the Confederacy in Virginia’s identity, the egregious damage and legacy of slavery and Jim Crow, and the unresolved issues of racism and unequal treatment that persist to this day.
Thus, the statues’ removal has symbolic force that must be reckoned with.
The new questions are: How are we going to do that? What will the community make of this transition period, when the old has been removed but the new has not fully taken its place? Will we each as individuals make personal commitments to a better future, or off-load that responsibility onto government?
In citing a transition period that is open and welcoming to new possibilities, this newspaper is, yes, speaking symbolically…metaphorically.
But as it happens, there is also a literal possibility close at hand.
After a series of soul-searching community conversations through the Dialogue on Race more than a decade ago, a new monument was proposed to memorialize Vinegar Hill, a Black neighborhood that was razed in the 1960s for urban renewal.
City Council appropriated seed money in 2011; a prominent Black sculptor was engaged in 2012; he presented his design in 2014 — and there progress stalled. The project needed private donations, but fundraising proved difficult.
A distracted public might not have had the capacity to focus on this proposal while also dealing with the issue of removing existing statues — and then with recovering from the trauma of Aug. 12.
But could today’s pause and reset create a new opportunity for that monument?
This moment in history currently is defined not by what we do see, but by what we don’t see.
And what we don’t see is a symbol of remembrance for the dispossessed men, women and children of Vinegar Hill — another side of history that deserves our attention and penitence.