Opinion/Editorial: Whale of a rescue

Anybody remember the beloved whale tail sculpture that used to sit at the intersection of Meadowbrook Heights and the U.S. 250 Bypass?

The sleek, mostly wooden structure had been an ArtInPlace winner, and attracted children, picnickers and other fans after its installation. The original version was destroyed by the 2010 microburst storm that hit Charlottesville. It was replaced by three smaller whale tails, which were destroyed in turn by the 2012 derecho. Those were replaced by a third whale tail that, within just a few years, succumbed to age and weathering, and the city declined to continue paying for its upkeep.

All of that is to preface another whale tail story — the one in which a plastic whale tail statue caught a flying train.

In Spijkenisse, the Netherlands, the lead carriage of a metro train plowed off an elevated track — and landed in the arms of a fluke. The statue was so sturdy, it prevented the carriage from crashing.

Thankfully, the train was not carrying passengers at the time, and the driver escaped harm solely because the carriage didn’t plunge 33 feet to the ground.

“I’m surprised it’s so strong,” said sculptor Maarten Struijs. “If plastic has been standing for 20 years, you don’t expect it to hold a metro carriage.”

Wonder if it could defeat a derecho?