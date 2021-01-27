Opinion/Editorial: Webb takes on federal assignment

Congratulations to Dr. Cameron Webb on his appointment to the Biden administration’s COVID Response Team.

Webb will be President Joe Biden’s senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity. He will tackle issues of racial disparity in both the spread of the coronavirus and, especially now, the resulting fight against it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that Hispanic, Black, American Indian and Native Alaskan people have higher death rates from COVID, relative to their percentage of the general population, than do other groups.

There is also reluctance among some groups to trust the government’s efforts toward vaccination: In the past, Black and brown Americans were sometimes used as unwitting guinea pigs in medical experimentation.

Currently, the fraught issue of equity is illustrated closer to home by the fact that in Virginia, the race or ethnicity of vaccine recipients has not been recorded in more than half of cases.

Of course, health care workers’ first responsibility should be to get shots into arms. But it’s impossible to know if the vaccine is being fairly distributed among minority residents if no one’s recording the data.

Virginia’s health-care workers need the clerical assistance to support them.