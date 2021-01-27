Opinion/Editorial: Webb takes on federal assignment

Congratulations to Dr. Cameron Webb on his appointment to the Biden administration’s COVID Response Team.
Webb will be President Joe Biden’s senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity. He will tackle issues of racial disparity in both the spread of the coronavirus and, especially now, the resulting fight against it.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that Hispanic, Black, American Indian and Native Alaskan people have higher death rates from COVID, relative to their percentage of the general population, than do other groups.
There is also reluctance among some groups to trust the government’s efforts toward vaccination: In the past, Black and brown Americans were sometimes used as unwitting guinea pigs in medical experimentation.
Currently, the fraught issue of equity is illustrated closer to home by the fact that in Virginia, the race or ethnicity of vaccine recipients has not been recorded in more than half of cases.
Of course, health care workers’ first responsibility should be to get shots into arms. But it’s impossible to know if the vaccine is being fairly distributed among minority residents if no one’s recording the data.
Virginia’s health-care workers need the clerical assistance to support them.
The president’s executive order mentions this problem (which is not unique to Virginia): “The lack of complete data, disaggregated by race and ethnicity, on COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates, as well as underlying health and social vulnerabilities, has … hampered efforts to ensure an equitable pandemic response.”
Data collection is one of the specific missions of the task force, along with appropriate education for minority communities regarding COVID, efforts to work with state and other entities to address issues, and other efforts aimed at equity.
Data collection is only one of what must be scores of problems scattered across the country. Webb’s task will be to identify and help solve them.
He’s well suited for that task.
The University of Virginia physician (who also holds a law degree) has been treating COVID patients while also serving as founding director of UVA’s Health Equity, Law and Policy Research Laboratory and as a core faculty member at the university’s Equity Center.
He also has prior government experience.
In 2016, he was a White House Fellow under President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden. He served on the My Brother’s Keeper task force and the White House health-care team through the Office of Cabinet Affairs. He worked through the transition period as Donald Trump took office, then returned to UVa — from which he had received his bachelor’s degree — to take up his post with the medical school.
“Containing the coronavirus pandemic is one of the defining challenges of our time,” said Vice President Kamala Harris about the broader mission of the task force, which she described in part as “helping get this virus under control, responsibly reopen our economy, and safely reopen our schools.”
Cameron Webb is well qualified to contribute to that important endeavor.
Information links:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/health-equity/racial-ethnic-disparities/disparities-deaths.html#:~:text=Data%20on%20race%20and%20ethnicity,ethnic%20groups%20among%20the%20total
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-some-black-and-latinx-people-are-reluctant-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine