Opinion/Editorial: Webb is good pick for district

It is satisfying to know that the 5th Congressional District’s next representative could come from right here in Charlottesville-Albemarle.

Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb is seeking to replace Denver Riggleman of Nelson County, who was defeated in the Republicans’ drive-through convention earlier this year by Bob Good of Campbell County.

Mr. Good trends almost as far right as his party can go — on women’s rights, LGBQT rights, immigration and other issues. He is running a campaign that involves limited interaction with voters at large, on the theory that voters from the right are sufficiently numerous and motivated to carry him through to election.

Mr. Webb stands slightly to the left of what long-term observers might identify as the traditional center of his party — but, then, during the recent progressive era, the party has been moving left and so the center has shifted. In this new paradigm, his positions are not at all extreme.

Although this newspaper will counsel Mr. Webb toward some positions that are traditionally more conservative — especially on fiscal policy — we find him overall to be far and away the better candidate.