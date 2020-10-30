Opinion/Editorial: Webb is good pick for district

It is satisfying to know that the 5th Congressional District’s next representative could come from right here in Charlottesville-Albemarle.
Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb is seeking to replace Denver Riggleman of Nelson County, who was defeated in the Republicans’ drive-through convention earlier this year by Bob Good of Campbell County.
Mr. Good trends almost as far right as his party can go — on women’s rights, LGBQT rights, immigration and other issues. He is running a campaign that involves limited interaction with voters at large, on the theory that voters from the right are sufficiently numerous and motivated to carry him through to election.
Mr. Webb stands slightly to the left of what long-term observers might identify as the traditional center of his party — but, then, during the recent progressive era, the party has been moving left and so the center has shifted. In this new paradigm, his positions are not at all extreme.
Although this newspaper will counsel Mr. Webb toward some positions that are traditionally more conservative — especially on fiscal policy — we find him overall to be far and away the better candidate.
His approach to the topics of this election has been impressively thorough and comprehensive. And of course there is his particular specialty: health care, including COVID-19. Sending a physician to Washington as our representative has extra appeal at this time, when the pandemic and the general state of the health care system are critical issues that must be addressed in Congress.
On top of that, Mr. Webb holds a law degree — an added level of expertise that will help him navigate the world of practical politics in Washington.
His answers to voters’ questions are thoughtful and open-minded. He seems genuinely eager to listen to others’ opinions and accord them a fair hearing. We need more such respectful give-and-take in both politics and society in general.
“I believe that we have more in common than what divides us,” he told The Daily Progress. “…I think my strength lies in being able to have the difficult conversations to get past the divisions and to the points of commonality where progress can be made.”
Pursuing equitable, effective and fiscally responsible policies is critical to national progress — but how those policies are advanced also is important. Bipartisan cooperation surely accomplishes more for the country than the win-at-all-costs political model that has operated for too long.
Mr. Webb has a lengthy and detailed platform of goals he’d like to accomplish, including: “keeping our communities afloat” during the pandemic crisis and following science-based protocols to control the disease; expanding broadband access and improving education as ways to boost the economy; expanding the Affordable Care Act and improving transparency in health-care pricing; pursuing clean energy to arrest climate change, and more.
A long list of reforms inevitably comes with price tags — such as his plan to make college tuition-free for low-income students. He would argue that such expenditures would pay for themselves in greater economic growth from a better-educated workforce. Nonetheless, for these and other programs there will be significant up-front costs, and we urge Mr. Webb to find sources for that funding as a first step.
He has advocated higher taxes on upper-income Americans as a source of added revenue, but promises: “I do not support any taxation that would stifle economic growth.”
Finding balance between the aspirational and the achievable will be vital for these and other goals. Keeping that in view, The Daily Progress endorses Dr. Cameron Webb for election in the 5th District.
Editor’s note: The candidate’s responses to questions posed in a questionnaire by The Daily Progress are available online at https://dailyprogress.com/opinion/columnists/. Bob Good’s campaign office did not respond to email requests to participate.
