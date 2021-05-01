Opinion/Editorial: Wear it till you wear it out

The Daily Progress

Don’t discard the notion that rubbish can be stylish.

After all, one person’s trash is another’s treasure, as the saying goes.

Meriwether Lewis Elementary second-graders found their treasure in the experience of transforming garbage into wearable “art” and participating in a Trashion Show.

Adorable.

Teacher Heidi Robinson says she uses the annual event to teach about the need to reuse or recycle cast-offs or to reduce trash in the first place.

She does so by asking students to create outfits from reusable trash, also an exercise in creativity.

Students collaborate in workshops, gaining skills in cooperation.

The imaginary setting this year was Paris; meanwhile, French is the immersion language at Meriwether Lewis. Some students even included French words in their descriptions of their work.

And since students actually “walk the runway” and comment on their creations, the project also helps them gain a sense of self-confidence about being on stage.