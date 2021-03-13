 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Watered-down device
Opinion/Editorial: Watered-down device

Here’s an example of technology that apparently didn’t quite work out as intended.

Germany has banned a “water vitalizer” that it said was interfering with amateur radio signals, reports AP.

The product, called Wassermatrix, is a device for New Agers that transmits frequencies said to activate healing. After all, the human body is up to 60% water, with some organs composed of up to 83% water. Hmmm, if that water could be perked up, energized, vitalized …

So, looking for rejuvenation, some 2,400 Germans bought it, despite its $9,540 price tag.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency says buyers can keep their devices. They just can’t use them. Now, that’s got to be a draining feeling.

Information link: https://www.usgs.gov/special-topic/water-science-school/science/water-you-water-and-human-body?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects

