Opinion/Editorial: Water recreation permit has unintended consequences

Clearly, something needed to be done.

But who is going to enforce those new permits? Is the DWR going to assign personnel at each and every site to issue permits or turn away those without them? Not likely.

Meanwhile, river outfitters are concerned that they will be the ones bearing the brunt of the impact. After all, they are the ones actually launching people on the water — hundreds a day, in some cases.

They may either have to pay the fees themselves, or work with clients to make sure their customers get the permits.

But the licensing process is not exactly user-friendly, outfitters say. The process takes 10 to 15 minutes, once you navigate your way to the correct form. For outfitters serving 100 or more clients a day on a good day, that could amount to 1,000 to 1,500 hours of work.

“It will put us in the middle of having to explain a million times, sometimes helping them when they can’t do it,” John Mays of Twin River Outfitters told The Roanoke Times. “I just don’t have the staff for it. I don’t have extra computer terminals. … It’s not tourism friendly. It’s not going to be well-received.”