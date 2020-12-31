Opinion/Editorial: Water recreation permit has unintended consequences

How often we’ve said it: Passing a law is only half the battle — and perhaps not even half, at that.
Enforcement is where the practical power lies.
Or, in this case, where the practical problem lies.
Among the myriad laws going into effect on Jan. 1 is a new requirement that boaters, kayakers, canoers and tubers be licensed before using any landing owned or managed by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources.
If you like to get out on the water, do you even know which agency, state or local, is in charge of your launch site?
Right, that’s what we thought.
But with the new requirement for licensing, folks will have to know — and care.
And they might be surprised by some of these state-managed sites. (Hint: Lake Albemarle is one.)
Most users now will need a one-day access permit; a Virginia hunting, trapping or fishing permit; a state Restore the Wild membership; or a DWR boat registration. A one-day pass costs $4.
As with many laws, this one was motivated by good intentions.
It came in reaction to over-parking at many of the department’s landing sites. Overuse even sometimes meant that boaters — who already have registrations — couldn’t even get back to the launch site to pull their boats out after, say, a day of fishing.
Clearly, something needed to be done.
But who is going to enforce those new permits? Is the DWR going to assign personnel at each and every site to issue permits or turn away those without them? Not likely.
Meanwhile, river outfitters are concerned that they will be the ones bearing the brunt of the impact. After all, they are the ones actually launching people on the water — hundreds a day, in some cases.
They may either have to pay the fees themselves, or work with clients to make sure their customers get the permits.
But the licensing process is not exactly user-friendly, outfitters say. The process takes 10 to 15 minutes, once you navigate your way to the correct form. For outfitters serving 100 or more clients a day on a good day, that could amount to 1,000 to 1,500 hours of work.
“It will put us in the middle of having to explain a million times, sometimes helping them when they can’t do it,” John Mays of Twin River Outfitters told The Roanoke Times. “I just don’t have the staff for it. I don’t have extra computer terminals. … It’s not tourism friendly. It’s not going to be well-received.”
When lawmakers don’t look ahead to how a law will be implemented, this is the kind of trouble that can result. If lawmakers institute a new regulation, prohibition or fee, they must consider how it will be enforced and who will do the enforcing.
This new law also illustrates the more general problems of unintended consequences and failure to take the time to understand legislation.
This was one of the bills passed last spring in the new General Assembly’s rush to make its mark.
It “sort of fell through the cracks, and people supported it under the premise that we were trying to fix the parking lot issues…,” explained Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who voted for it.
“Often we have to go back and fix bills after they’re adopted, when we learn more about the internal workings of them and the impacts of those associated,” he added, in an echo of Nancy Pelosi’s famous “pass the bill [to] find out what was in it” comment.
One possible solution is for the DWR to issue blanket permits to outfitters to cover their entire clientele.
That is, in effect, a fix to the so-called fix.
So we repeat: Passing a law is only half the battle — and perhaps not even half, at that.
Information links:
Information links:
https://dwr.virginia.gov/boating/access-faq/