Opinion/Editorial: Was there unbearable suspense at this rescue?

In Arizona, a bear climbed an electrical pole and got tangled in power lines at the summit.

The utility company cut power as soon as they became aware of the problem so that the animal would not get electrocuted.

Then they brought in a lineman in a bucket lift to try to effect a rescue.

Werner Neubauer said he even tried talking to the bear to persuade it to move. “I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” said Neubauer. “I know he couldn’t understand me. But it did get his attention.”

What mostly got the bear’s attention was the long fiberglass stick Neubauer used to poke at the bear. Bruin finally decided that was too much of a nuisance, and managed to clamber down the pole and run away.

Another story with a happy ending.