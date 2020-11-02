Opinion/Editorial: Vote, and respect the law

The long and contentious 2020 presidential campaign — with its seemingly non-stop campaign ads, debates, appearances, interviews, commentaries, accusations and apocalyptic warnings — is finally coming to a merciful end. The odds that there are still some undecided voters out there at this late date seem pretty slim. And even if there are, today is the time for last-minute appeals from your preferred candidates.
On Election Day, voters who have not already mailed in their ballots or voted early this year will go to their polling places to cast their secret ballots. And they have a right to do so without any outside interference.
It’s repeated so often that it sometimes sounds trite, but it’s true: Voting is both a duty and a privilege. Exercising the franchise is a way to fully participate in our 244-year-old democratic republic. But voters must be free to choose their leaders without intimidation.
In fact, under § 24.2-607 of the Virginia Code, it is unlawful to “hinder, intimidate, or interfere with any qualified voter so as to prevent the voter from casting a secret ballot.” Officers of election can call for someone’s arrest on charges of election interference, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and even have the offender confined in jail for 24 hours. Same goes for those who behave in “a noisy or riotous manner at or about the polls.”
In a Sept. 24 advisory opinion and video sent to Virginia law enforcement agencies, state Attorney General Mark Herring clarified that is it also illegal to threaten, bribe, deter or otherwise try to influence voters. Partisans must remain 40 feet away from each polling place, and they are not allowed to campaign, brandish weapons, block access, or attempt to usurp the authority of law enforcement agencies.
It’s also against the law to loiter or congregate at a polling place within the 40-foot restricted zone, use a loudspeaker within 300 feet, or possess a weapon on school or courthouse property. Doing any of these things can get you arrested. And besides, they are counterproductive, as intimidation tactics are much more likely to antagonize voters than persuade them.
“The legitimacy of our government — and its success in fulfilling the promises of our Constitution — rely on the notion of uncoerced choice. Virginia and federal law protect the fundamental right to vote freely,” Herring said.
Up to three poll watchers are allowed to remain in the polling place, but they must first present a “written statement designating [them] to be a representative of the party or candidate that is signed by the county or city chairman.”
Poll watchers can sit as close to the voter check-in table as possible — presumably six feet in this year of COVID — so they can see and hear what’s happening.
However, they are not allowed to interfere with the election process, campaign, wear or display campaign materials, or provide any assistance to voters. They are there strictly to observe — and to document any irregularities they may witness.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, partisan poll watchers in Virginia are also allowed to observe the testing and sealing of voting machines; be present when absentee ballots are received, opened and counted; and observe the canvass, when the official vote count is tallied. This is the best time-honored way to ensure honest and fair elections in the commonwealth.
Election Day is the time for us, as citizens of one nation, to put partisan bickering aside, exercise our own right to vote free from interference, and respect our neighbor’s right to do the same.
Adapted from The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.
