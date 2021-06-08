Opinion/Editorial: VMI must address its culture

When a state report faults the Virginia Military Institute for failing to treat cadets equally despite race and gender, it’s not difficult to believe those allegations.

Several independent examinations of racism in the U.S. Armed Forces and their civilian support organizations find a long record of complaints — both formal and informal. And it’s suspected that the number of discrimination complaints filed by service members represents but a fraction of actual incidents.

And even the Pentagon admits to a “persistent and corrosive” problem with sexual assault and harassment across the spectrum of the services, a long-standing problem we’ve been following in this space for many years.

Given that background, gender- and race-based discrimination at a military training institute such as VMI is well within the realm of possibility.

And that’s before adding in VMI’s particular history of reverence for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson and all that it implies.