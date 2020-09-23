Opinion/Editorial: Virus derails progress on transportation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What a difference a year makes.

This time last year, state transportation officials were studying new fixes for crowded Interstate 95; a committee was set to start looking at upgrades to Interstate 81 to deal with its heavy truck traffic; and projects were being eyed for rail improvements to help relieve automobile congestion in busy sections of the state.

Some funding options for the I-81 projects were approved last year, such as local use taxes imposed along the I-81 corridor.

But an even bigger transportation funding plan was passed this year by the General Assembly, to be fueled by an increase in the gasoline tax, phased in over two years and newly indexed to inflation. It also established a user fee for drivers of alternative fuel vehicles who were not paying gasoline taxes to support highways. At the same time, the state gave taxpayers a break by lowering vehicle registration fees, although such fees would continue to help pay for transportation needs. Bonds also would be issued to help raise money for some projects.