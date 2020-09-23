Opinion/Editorial: Virus derails progress on transportation

What a difference a year makes.
This time last year, state transportation officials were studying new fixes for crowded Interstate 95; a committee was set to start looking at upgrades to Interstate 81 to deal with its heavy truck traffic; and projects were being eyed for rail improvements to help relieve automobile congestion in busy sections of the state.
Some funding options for the I-81 projects were approved last year, such as local use taxes imposed along the I-81 corridor.
But an even bigger transportation funding plan was passed this year by the General Assembly, to be fueled by an increase in the gasoline tax, phased in over two years and newly indexed to inflation. It also established a user fee for drivers of alternative fuel vehicles who were not paying gasoline taxes to support highways. At the same time, the state gave taxpayers a break by lowering vehicle registration fees, although such fees would continue to help pay for transportation needs. Bonds also would be issued to help raise money for some projects.
As often with compromises, last year’s and this year’s programs weren’t universally popular. Some critics objected to the user fees, whether imposed on geographic locations like the I-81 corridor or on vehicles such as electric cars; some complained that I-95 deserved more attention; others said rail should receive less.
But these and other features were necessary in order to gain support from legislators from different parts of the state and with different agendas. Otherwise, nothing would get done, and Virginia’s transportation problems would continue to worsen.
Then COVID-19 disrupted the entire revenue premise.
People stayed home, by choice or by order, and cut their driving — a dramatic 80% reduction — which in turn cut the amount of gasoline they bought, which inevitably cut gasoline tax revenue for the state. People also lost jobs, or acted cautiously out of fear of losing jobs, and postponed new vehicle purchases — also reducing income from registration fees.
The result: a massive $870 million revenue shortfall, including $120 million for the fiscal year just ended and $750 million projected for the upcoming two-year budget. Meanwhile, $850 million in projects already had been approved by the state, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
However, if transportation projects are not to sputter to a complete halt, something must be done.
Gov. Ralph Northam has introduced a budget amendment that would give the Commonwealth Transportation Board the authority to shift project priorities. Under the amendment, available funds would go toward projects that are shovel-ready, regardless of where they previously had landed on the priority list.
Critical to the amendment is a provision that if money is shifted from one project to another, the funding would not be permanently lost; the state would have to restore that money as originally budgeted. Discipline in enforcing that provision would be necessary to ensure that approved projects are not abandoned, only temporarily delayed.
With that in place, the proposal makes sense. If Virginia can’t fund everything it wants when it wants, at least the state can move forward on some projects.
Progress on transportation need not be completely roadblocked.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!