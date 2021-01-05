Opinion/Editorial: Virginians respond selflessly in applying to redistricting commission

And who were the redistricters? The bulk of that power fell to the General Assembly’s majority party, which devised districts that benefited its own partisans or disadvantaged its opponents. Republicans, when they were in power, found ways to damage Democratic; Democrats, in their turn, found ways to harm Republicans.

The unfair redistricting — nicknamed gerrymandering — became so egregious that it sparked a reform movement to shift power from partisan lawmakers to nonpartisan citizens. Years of patient work eventually persuaded state legislators to permit voters to decide on a constitutional amendment that would revise the redistricting process. Voters approved the amendment on Nov. 3.

The reform effort was not entirely successful — lawmakers were unwilling to relinquish complete power — but it did result in a compromise by which a commission of lawmakers plus citizens would be created.

The mechanisms ultimately allowed by the General Assembly are complicated, but in summary the new system gives citizens a strong voice, and even seeks to tip power slightly in their direction; a backup plan sends decisions to the courts as a kind of tie-breaker.

The new commission holds its first meeting on Feb. 1, so recent attention has been focused on appointing the civilian members.