Opinion/Editorial: Virginia staycations

About 1 in 3 Americans is not planning to take a trip this summer.

WalletHub, the personal-finance website, evaluated the best and worst cities for a staycation, comparing 180 localities across 46 key indicators gauging activities, value, COVID-19 vaccination rates and other factors.

Top best cities for staycations include tourist favorites Honolulu; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco; Charleston, South Carolina; and Las Vegas.

Not surprisingly, Washington, D.C., which placed at No. 21, boasts the most museums per capita.

Three Virginia cities rank in the top 100: Virginia Beach, 49; Norfolk, 58 (No. 3 for most tennis courts per capita); and Richmond, 81 (No. 3 for most coffee and tea shops per capita).

Another Hampton Roads city, Chesapeake, ranked seventh from the bottom. How can anywhere near an ocean not rank highly?

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.