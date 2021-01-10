Opinion/Editorial: Virginia must step up vaccinations

Virginia suffered a black eye when it was reported early last week that the state had parceled out only 20% of the COVID vaccine dosages in its possession.

And this in a state governed by a physician.

Meanwhile, the COVID positivity rate — the percentage of people testing positive for the virus — had climbed to nearly 17% by midweek.

No wonder Gov. Ralph Northam quickly issued new orders and appointed an overseer to try to speed up the vaccination effort.

Data issued by the Virginia Department of Health on Jan. 4 showed that the state had administered barely 20% of its vaccine stock.

By the time Northam acted on Jan. 6, that had risen to around 24%. But even though improved, the figure still lagged behind the national average of nearly 31%, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the same day.

It is unconscionable — after the emergency push to get vaccines approved and shipped — that Virginia has vaccine dosages sitting in storage.

The vaccine won’t protect anybody there.

Some people may die because they failed to receive their vaccinations in a timely manner.