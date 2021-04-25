Opinion/Editorial: Virginia moves toward opening records of police

As discontent swells nationwide over police departments — their budgets, their actions, their administrations — in Virginia at least one thing will improve: their transparency.

The General Assembly this year passed legislation opening up some police records to greater public review. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill, and it will take effect July 1.

In the ongoing tussle between government’s efforts to shield itself from scrutiny and the public’s rightful demands to see behind that curtain, this is a rare victory for open access.

The Virginia Freedom of Information Act allows police records to be released to the public, but it doesn’t mandate release or set guidelines for what should be revealed and what should be kept secret.

And so, police chiefs and sheriffs withhold almost everything — including, The Daily Press newspaper reported, records in which an investigation showed that no crime was committed.

After all, why release anything when buried in those records might be some detail that reflects badly on your department?