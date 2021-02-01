Opinion/Editorial: Virginia is losing population

During 2020, more people moved out of Virginia than in, according to United Van Lines’ 44th National Migration Study, which was released last month. Though the population outflow was somewhat balanced by an influx of people moving here from other states, the net result was that Virginia lost residents while its immediate neighbors and competitors to the south — North Carolina and Tennessee (the sixth and seventh destinations in the nation for inbound movers) — gained population.

When states lose educated and highly skilled workers and can’t attract enough newcomers to take their place, they lose their competitive edge to states with a more dynamic and still-growing workforce. And once that happens, it’s hard to reverse.

United Van Lines said jobs, family and retirement were the top three reasons cited by those Virginians who pulled up stakes. A new or better job was cited as the No. 1 reason for moving to another state by 42% of outbound Virginians, compared with just 18% inbound. The high unemployment rate in Virginia (7.9% in July 2020, dropping to 4.9 % in December) caused by the coronavirus lockdowns was likely a factor, but other states had the same problem.