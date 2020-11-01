Opinion/Editorial: Veterans would gain from amendment

Support for veterans is rightfully popular in Virginia, which has a large number of military installations and a large number of veterans (more than 8% of population).

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania — whose district includes parts of Albemarle and Louisa counties and all of Orange — sponsored the amendment in the state Senate in 2019.

“We need to ensure that we take care of the ones who sacrifice everything for us,” the former Army Ranger told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This is a small measure that will help these veterans out.”

Proponents point out that disabled veterans often need adapted vehicles to compensate for their injuries. But these vehicles can be expensive, adding a burden to veterans from the moment of purchase. Then, because these vehicles might be of a higher value than many others, the ongoing taxes also are higher.

With the amendment narrowly phrased to apply only to 100% disability and only to veterans who received their disability through service-connected actions, the exemption will be limited — although it is likely to have an impact on localities that are home to high concentrations of veterans, such as Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.