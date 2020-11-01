Opinion/Editorial: Veterans would gain from amendment

Much attention has (rightly) been paid to the groundbreaking reform posited in Virginia Amendment 1 on this month’s ballot, but voters also should be informed on Amendment 2.
That amendment has not received as much notice because it is relatively noncontroversial. Still, voters should be prepared to evaluate it.
Amendment 2 would exempt from personal property taxation a vehicle used primarily for or owned by a disabled veteran. The veteran would have to be 100% disabled — and permanently so — from a service-related injury, as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Under this definition, a vehicle owned by a spouse but used chiefly for or by the veteran potentially could qualify.
The exemption would apply to veterans of both the U.S. armed forces and the Virginia National Guard.
If voters approve the amendment, the exemption would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Qualified veterans could apply for an exemption for an existing vehicle from that date forward or later for a vehicle purchased after that date.
“It is not really a partisan issue,” J. Miles Coleman, associate editor at Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, told the Staunton News Leader. “Who can be against that?”
Support for veterans is rightfully popular in Virginia, which has a large number of military installations and a large number of veterans (more than 8% of population).
Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania — whose district includes parts of Albemarle and Louisa counties and all of Orange — sponsored the amendment in the state Senate in 2019.
“We need to ensure that we take care of the ones who sacrifice everything for us,” the former Army Ranger told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This is a small measure that will help these veterans out.”
Proponents point out that disabled veterans often need adapted vehicles to compensate for their injuries. But these vehicles can be expensive, adding a burden to veterans from the moment of purchase. Then, because these vehicles might be of a higher value than many others, the ongoing taxes also are higher.
With the amendment narrowly phrased to apply only to 100% disability and only to veterans who received their disability through service-connected actions, the exemption will be limited — although it is likely to have an impact on localities that are home to high concentrations of veterans, such as Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.
For that reason, two local government organizations bravely opposed the measure. The Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties say the exemption would cut into local revenue and argue that such tax breaks should be decided by local jurisdictions. The amendment would give localities no choice in the matter.
The Daily Progress shares the concern that state government should restrain itself in dictating to local governments — an argument we’ve made in other cases of state mandates. It is especially vexing when the state acts to cut local revenue, without replacing that revenue in some other form.
However, although the General Assembly had to approve the inclusion of this proposed amendment on the current ballot, the measure’s ultimate approval or rejection is not dependent on lawmakers in Richmond.
The choice lies with the voters of Virginia. That makes it a grassroots decision rather than a centralized political one.
We suspect that if this proposal were put to voters on a strictly local basis, they would approve it.
With pride in their veterans and the warm impulse to help support them, Virginians are likely to vote this measure into place. And that’s as it should be.
