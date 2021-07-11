Opinion/Editorial: VEC's woes slow to be settled

JLARC also warned that the VEC’s antiquated computer system, which helps people track their unemployment claims, may be at risk of shutting down as the agency transitions to a better system.

JLARC, the review and investigations arm of the General Assembly, has been looking into complaints about the VEC going back to this time last year. Because of the depth and breadth of the VEC’s deficiencies, the commission is deviating from its usual procedures. It is advising the VEC on remedies even before its final report is due, based on its emerging discoveries.

An interim report is planned for September and the full report is due in November, in time for lawmakers to digest its contents and formulate possible legislative solutions.

JLARC is recommending that the VEC work with the same private company that helped the Virginia Department of Health manage its heavy volume of calls during the past year of the pandemic. As of this writing, a contract with the company was being reviewed.

The VEC already had expanded its call centers, but — as lawmakers learned last week — it still is not keeping up with demand.