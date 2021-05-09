Opinion/Editorial: VEC still gets failing grade

‘Fundamental failure.”
That’s how state Sen. Jeremy McPike characterizes the Virginia Employment Commission’s inability to get unemployment checks to the people who need them.
Empty-handed Virginians have been saying that for months.
The VEC continues to rank dead last among the states in key measurements made by the U.S. Department of Labor. In some cases, its record has worsened — even as the coronavirus pandemic has eased, removing some of the pressure from in processing unemployment claims.
We’ve said it before: The VEC should be cut some slack over its problems in addressing the unprecedented flood of claims caused by the pandemic.
That argument made sense last year. It no longer does.
The VEC has had plenty of time to right the ship. It has failed to do so — fundamentally failed.
As the VEC still struggles to catch up, its delays mean that some Virginians will end up waiting a year or more for what was supposed to be fast, emergency aid in the face of unexpected job losses.
Claims that are under review for some reason have been a bugaboo for the agency since the pandemic started. Reviews could be necessary for major reasons such as attempted fraud or for innocent reasons such as mistakes in applicants’ paperwork that look like major problems.
Federal officials say it should take no more than three weeks to review these disputed claims.
But Virginia’s record of reviewing such claims is going in the wrong direction. At the end of last year, the VEC was completing 4.1% of these reviews in the time recommended — an abysmal record to start with. But that dropped to 2.4% in the first quarter of this year, The Virginia Mercury reports. Both figures put Virginia at the bottom of federal rankings.
Megan Healy, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief workforce adviser, told The Mercury that changes to federal programs in December caused new problems by generating new applications. The implication was that resources were diverted from the effort to deal with backlogs.
That rationale makes sense in a way; a rush of new applications could be expected to require a commensurate push by staff to deal with them.
But if the VEC had dealt with its workload more efficiently last year, it would have been better prepared to absorb the impact of federal changes in late 2020 and early 2021.
The agency’s “fundamental failure” has lawmakers worried.
In November of last year, Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission authorized an investigation into the VEC. A report to the General Assembly is expected in November of this year, in time for lawmakers to craft reform bills, if needed, to be heard at the 2022 legislative session.
But some lawmakers, McPike among them, now say the state can’t wait till November.
JLARC’s chairman, Del. Ken Plum, replied that the review group will update lawmakers in advance of the formal report’s issuance. He also noted that things at the VEC could improve now that JLARC is actively investigating, a phenomenon that has been seen with other agencies under similar review.
We don’t want to disparage the sincere, even heroic efforts of the many VEC employees who have worked hard to meet these unprecedented demands. In the first five or six months of the pandemic, employees averaged more than 13,000 hours of overtime — not just in total, but each and every month, the agency reported.
But other states have faced surges in caseloads as a result of the pandemic, and they have surpassed Virginia in their efforts to serve constituents.
It’s time to find out why this commonwealth has failed so fundamentally.