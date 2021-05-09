Opinion/Editorial: VEC still gets failing grade

‘Fundamental failure.”

That’s how state Sen. Jeremy McPike characterizes the Virginia Employment Commission’s inability to get unemployment checks to the people who need them.

Empty-handed Virginians have been saying that for months.

The VEC continues to rank dead last among the states in key measurements made by the U.S. Department of Labor. In some cases, its record has worsened — even as the coronavirus pandemic has eased, removing some of the pressure from in processing unemployment claims.

We’ve said it before: The VEC should be cut some slack over its problems in addressing the unprecedented flood of claims caused by the pandemic.

That argument made sense last year. It no longer does.

The VEC has had plenty of time to right the ship. It has failed to do so — fundamentally failed.

As the VEC still struggles to catch up, its delays mean that some Virginians will end up waiting a year or more for what was supposed to be fast, emergency aid in the face of unexpected job losses.