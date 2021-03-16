Opinion/Editorial: VEC problems: Improved but not erased

Nearly 1.5 million Virginians have filed for benefits in the year since the COVID pandemic started destroying jobs. In that time, the Virginia Employment Commission has sent benefits to 1.3 million of them, paying around $11 billion.
Statistically, that’s an impressive number.
Unless you’re one of the desperate people who have received nothing — or who can’t even find anyone to speak to at the VEC in order to check on their claims.
Ian Armstrong, whose story was reported by The Virginian-Pilot earlier this month, lost his job last year and filed for unemployment on Dec. 4. He was able to find another job — although first he had to move in with family in Michigan to save money. A month after Armstrong started his new job, he still hadn’t received his Virginia benefits. Unemployment checks are supposed to tide people over until they can find a new job.
James Anderson, a father of two, was receiving benefits — until suddenly he wasn’t. The payments stopped and he can’t find out why: No one at the VEC answers his calls. “I’m so behind on bills, I feel sick,” he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The VEC’s problems are well documented. What’s dispiriting is that, though diminished, they still haven’t been eradicated.
Even before the pandemic, the VEC’s technology system was outdated — a breakdown waiting to happen. The agency also lacked sufficient staff to meet the rapid surge in unemployment claims.
At the height of the surge last summer, the average wait time for people trying to call the VEC about their claims was six hours. Six hours on hold until someone answered the phone — and that’s an average; some people waited longer. Others gave up the wait and perhaps never received help.
During that period, Virginia also had one of the worst records in the nation for determining benefits eligibility.
Gov. Ralph Northam set aside fresh money in the budget for VEC needs, and also ordered the agency to start paying benefits to those whose claims had been delayed during the eligibility inquiry process — although the VEC already had started doing this after being criticized by advocacy organizations such as the Legal Aid Justice Center.
That “benefit of the doubt” policy may have led to payments being made to people who were not eligible after all.
Yes, the VEC has been the victim of fraudulent claims, but many of the benefits requests that ultimately were found to be ineligible simply were the result of honest mistakes.
The VEC required the claims filers to pay back those benefits. That led Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to sponsor legislation making the VEC responsible for failing to catch applicants’ errors and protecting filers from having to reimburse the state for payments already received.
Now, keep in mind that the VEC was working under pressures it couldn’t handle, inevitably leading to mistakes, and that it had essentially been told to be more lenient in its initial determinations in certain benefits situations.
Still, Hudson had a point: Claim filers shouldn’t be financially responsible, especially in situations where benefit eligibility rules were in flux and when filers couldn’t get through to VEC personnel for help or advice.
Meanwhile, the VEC is working through its backlog of cases. A spokeswoman said earlier this month that many of the 200,000 cases remaining at that time were believed to be ineligible for benefits. The VEC is getting through new claims more quickly. About 3,000 initial claims still were awaiting action in early March, as opposed to 168,000 as of mid-December.
And call wait times reportedly have been cut from hours to minutes. Armstrong was able to get through to have his address changed from Virginia to Michigan. But, as of late last month, Anderson was still waiting for
assistance.
Information link: https://www.pilotonline.com/business/jobs/vp-bz-coronavirus-unemployment-delays-20210305-cu4yh4cvlbe5dk3uvolhhixb5i-story.html