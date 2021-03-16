Opinion/Editorial: VEC problems: Improved but not erased

At the height of the surge last summer, the average wait time for people trying to call the VEC about their claims was six hours. Six hours on hold until someone answered the phone — and that’s an average; some people waited longer. Others gave up the wait and perhaps never received help.

During that period, Virginia also had one of the worst records in the nation for determining benefits eligibility.

Gov. Ralph Northam set aside fresh money in the budget for VEC needs, and also ordered the agency to start paying benefits to those whose claims had been delayed during the eligibility inquiry process — although the VEC already had started doing this after being criticized by advocacy organizations such as the Legal Aid Justice Center.

That “benefit of the doubt” policy may have led to payments being made to people who were not eligible after all.

Yes, the VEC has been the victim of fraudulent claims, but many of the benefits requests that ultimately were found to be ineligible simply were the result of honest mistakes.