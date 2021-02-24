Opinion/Editorial: VEC hit by fraud payouts

This all may tie in to other VEC problems we’ve been tracking in this space — including the agency being overwhelmed with claims, especially those requiring special review, and the need to get benefit money (some of it supplied by federal COVID-relief legislation) in the hands of needy Virginians as quickly as possible.

Last June, the VEC began reviewing some of the cases that it had been processing apace. It also learned that unemployment agencies in other states were being targeted in inmate scams, the Times-Dispatch reported earlier this month.

Also last summer, the Virginia Department of Corrections alerted the state inspector general to the alleged fraud involving the two former inmates — one of whom was in prison at that time. Federal charges against the pair were filed last month.

As you might imagine, the details are convoluted. Some inmates say they don’t know how their personal information was obtained for use in the scam. Some of the benefits claimed apparently didn’t reach their intended destinations in any case, as the accused used fake addresses in order to hide their connection to the benefit requests, authorities say; the money, in the form of debit cards, was returned as undeliverable.

Still, the pair is suspected of duping the VEC into approving some $75,000 in unemployment benefits.