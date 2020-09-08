Opinion/Editorial: Va. gas tax should fund only roads

On July 1, a new 5-cent-a-gallon gas tax passed by a bipartisan majority during the General Assembly’s regular session went into effect, raising the statewide gas tax from 16.2 cents per gallon to 21.2 cents per gallon (an increase of 31%). So
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many daily commuters started working from home, so the net effect has been a $122 million decrease in gas tax collections during the fiscal year ending June 30.
Deputy Transportation Secretary Nick Donohue told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the statewide gas tax hike was expected to raise $600 million in new revenue, with the rest coming from a new 7.6-cent regional gas tax in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia and the Interstate 81 corridor. “We’re definitely not going to get $600 million,” Donohue said, adding that revenue from other transportation-related fees decreased during the pandemic as well.
But the math doesn’t add up, according to Mike O’Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association, who questioned the $750 million reduction. “Only in today’s Virginia can a historic, largest-ever fuels tax increase create a funding crisis,” he said.
He makes a good point. Although many area residents have been teleworking during the health crisis, and some commuting patterns will likely be permanently altered, state officials say that traffic in Virginia is already back to 92% of pre-pandemic levels. All those drivers are buying gas and paying gas taxes. There should be a net gain in revenue, albeit not as large as anticipated.
Virginia is one of 25 states that divert gas tax revenue (2%, or $17.7 million annually) to uses other than roads, according to a study by the Reason Foundation. Virginia’s diversion is minimal compared with other states like New York and Rhode Island, which divert more than a third of their gas tax revenue. But any diversion is harmful in the long run.
The problem with that idea is that there’s nothing to stop state legislatures from diverting those user fees and spending the money on other priorities than roads, which are capital intensive.
The Virginia General Assembly has a long history of raiding transportation funds during budgetary crises in the past. Over time, these raids — and reduced gas tax revenue from more fuel-efficient vehicles — decreased the amount of money available to build and maintain the commonwealth’s almost 58,000 miles of roads and highways, creating the current transportation crisis.
Now that state revenue has been reduced by $2.7 billion due to the pandemic, transportation is once again a tempting target for budget-cutters. Virginians need to be reassured that the higher gas taxes they are now paying — and which they were promised would be spent on road and highway improvements — are really going to be used for just that purpose.
Excerpted from The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star.
Editor’s note: Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information, and do not necessarily represent the views of The Daily Progress.
