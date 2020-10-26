Opinion/Editorial: Va. board’s violations continue

Five of seven new complaints lodged against the Virginia Parole Board were substantiated earlier this month by the Office of State Inspector General Michael Westfall, which found that the VPB once again violated state law and its own policies and procedures by releasing inmates without first notifying prosecutors, victims and their families.
Westfall’s heavily redacted July 28 report detailed violations by the VPB in its discretionary parole of convicted Richmond cop killer Vincent Martin, who was released in June, and at least five other convicted murderers. That six-page report was only made public after Republican leaders in the General Assembly pointedly reminded the IG that state law also required him to provide legislators with a copy of his findings and released it themselves.
But the IG’s Oct. 6 summary was also heavily redacted, and the “watchdog” claimed that VPB is exempt from publicly releasing information about these cases under the commonwealth’s open records law.
The earlier lack of transparency prompted a 29-10 vote by bipartisan members of the state Senate that would have required all individual votes by VPB members to be deemed “public records open to inspection and available for release, on a monthly basis,” and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
But the bill, which was patroned by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, was tabled on Sept. 22 in the House Courts of Justice Committee before the second redacted OIG report was released. The Oct. 6 summary provided delegates with yet another example, if they needed one, of just why this legislation was long overdue.
Another bill (SB 5050) patroned by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, would have required the VPB to issue monthly reports on imminent prisoner releases. It was also tabled in the same House Courts of Justice Committee after being passed by a 39-0 bipartisan vote in the state Senate on Sept. 9.
And instead of pushing for transparency from its appointed VPB members, the Northam administration backed Westfall’s efforts to keep prosecutors, victims and the public in the dark.
“The report is property of OSIG, it is their authority, obligation, responsibility to determine whether or not that gets released. And by code, it contains information that is not FOIA-able,” Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said during an Oct. 13 press conference.
Yet the House Courts of Justice Committee tabled not one, but two bills that would have changed the code — which means that the VPB can continue to secretly violate state law without any consequences.
This is unacceptable. The Virginia Parole Board has a statutory obligation to allow crime victims, their families and local prosecutors the opportunity to testify before violent felons are released from prison. The inspector general has an ethical duty to investigate and publicly report on any complaints that the VPB is not following the law. And both the Northam administration and the General Assembly are responsible for making sure that the operations of this board are as open and transparent as possible.
In this case, only the state Senate did its job. To their great discredit, the rest of them circled the wagons trying to defend the indefensible.
Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources do not always represent the viewpoints of The Daily Progress, but are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
