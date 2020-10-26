Opinion/Editorial: Va. board’s violations continue

Five of seven new complaints lodged against the Virginia Parole Board were substantiated earlier this month by the Office of State Inspector General Michael Westfall, which found that the VPB once again violated state law and its own policies and procedures by releasing inmates without first notifying prosecutors, victims and their families.

Westfall’s heavily redacted July 28 report detailed violations by the VPB in its discretionary parole of convicted Richmond cop killer Vincent Martin, who was released in June, and at least five other convicted murderers. That six-page report was only made public after Republican leaders in the General Assembly pointedly reminded the IG that state law also required him to provide legislators with a copy of his findings and released it themselves.

But the IG’s Oct. 6 summary was also heavily redacted, and the “watchdog” claimed that VPB is exempt from publicly releasing information about these cases under the commonwealth’s open records law.

The earlier lack of transparency prompted a 29-10 vote by bipartisan members of the state Senate that would have required all individual votes by VPB members to be deemed “public records open to inspection and available for release, on a monthly basis,” and subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.