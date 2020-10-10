Opinion/Editorial: Va. benefits from mission to Mars

While the global coronavirus pandemic has cast a haze of uncertainty over our lives on Earth, we’re finding hope in the stars.
The highly contagious virus continues to disrupt our financial stability as businesses fold, retailers struggle and restaurants try to survive. However, NASA’s Mars mission offers an economic bright spot nationally and in Virginia.
Under the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 to study the lunar surface and live there. Then comes the next giant leap for humanity: sending astronauts to Mars within the decade.
The economic effects already are being felt. The “Moon to Mars” mission generated approximately $300 million in direct economic benefits for Virginia during the 2019 fiscal year through thousands of jobs and government contract opportunities for goods and services, according to a report by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The report said 1,221 jobs directly are related to the mission.
In Virginia, the total economic impact from NASA is more than 27,000 jobs, $2 billion in labor income, $5.5 billion in economic output and nearly $220 million in tax revenues for state and local governments, according to the report.
NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton is playing a key role in the mission.
“(We’re) proud to be an integral part of sending the first woman and the next man to the moon and then on to Mars,” Langley spokeswoman April Phillips said in an email to The Daily Press. “We are also pleased to see that along with our commercial partners, we are contributing to a growing aerospace economy in Virginia that benefits everyone.”
While the mission will benefit the state economically, it also will reap rewards through technological advances, innovation and, perhaps most importantly, our imaginations. Picture life on the lunar surface or in a Martian colony — or even beyond. Think about the many scientific discoveries and opportunities this endeavor will create, and those that already have been developed. Space exploration literally opens our world to endless possibilities — and for the better.
