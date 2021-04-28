Opinion/Editorial: UVa Health right to alter its billing rules

Thank goodness.
After enduring negative publicity for its aggressive debt-collection policies roughly 18 months ago, the University of Virginia Health System recently announced policies removing the most draconian of its payment demands from some patients.
Of course, negative publicity was nothing compared to the agony experienced by patients who risked losing their homes and going into bankruptcy as a result of UVa’s efforts to collect payment.
Now, UVa — or any vendor — has a right to expect payment for goods and services. And as we said at the time, state law requires the Medical Center to do its best to collect debts.
It’s a public hospital that receives state and federal tax breaks in return for treating low-income patients via Medicaid. But the General Assembly does not want to be called upon to pour even more tax money into public hospitals, so it wants them to be insistent about collecting money owed.
However, an investigative report by Kaiser Health News found that UVa’s collection policies were especially aggressive, including, among other actions, filing liens on patient-owned real estate — often without owners being aware of it.
For many patients who did not fall under Medicaid or who lacked good insurance plans, UVa also charged more than a typical insurance plan would have permitted. In one case, which forced a Blacksburg family to pursue bankruptcy, their $164,000 bill was more than twice what an outside insurer would pay, according to the review, including a $2,000 charge for a $20 feeding tube.
When it did offer debt relief to patients, UVa applied some of the most restrictive eligibility guidelines of any hospital in Virginia, according to the investigation.
UVa, meanwhile, pointed out how often it had approved financial aid for patients under state guidelines — nearly 10,000 in the previous fiscal year, many of whom were responsible for no more than a $6 copay.
The university said at the time that these and other practices were necessary “to generate positive operating income” to support the medical school, research and technology, among other goals.
After the Kaiser investigation broke in autumn 2019, UVa made some immediate changes and said it would take a comprehensive look at its billing and collection practices.
The university continued to come under criticism in 2020 for its practices.
UVa recently said it would release judgments to retrieve money, such as by wage garnishments, along with liens on property for most middle- and lower-income patients.
It also will limit patients’ liability for future debts.
One of the ways it will do so is by broadening its eligibility guidelines for financial aid. The Health System will remove liens and judgments for patients whose earnings are 400% or less of the federal poverty income level. That standard is more in keeping with that of other hospitals — such as Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit health-care system in Roanoke.
It also is setting a ceiling on the amount of money patients will owe for catastrophic medical care, such as vehicle crashes.
And it is setting up a patient ombudsman position to help patients negotiate the system, such as letting them know in advance the cost of any treatments and providing information up front about possible financial assistance.
Transparency in pricing has been a recent concern in health care across the board — not just at UVa, but nationwide.
It’s disappointing that UVa would have chosen in the first place to pursue such aggressive practices that it became notorious for its actions. It is reasonable for UVa to have spent some time, post-2019, researching better approaches and how to apply them to its system.
It is encouraging that the university is now instituting reforms that better serve the humanity of its patients and the public service goals of its leadership.