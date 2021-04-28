Opinion/Editorial: UVa Health right to alter its billing rules

When it did offer debt relief to patients, UVa applied some of the most restrictive eligibility guidelines of any hospital in Virginia, according to the investigation.

UVa, meanwhile, pointed out how often it had approved financial aid for patients under state guidelines — nearly 10,000 in the previous fiscal year, many of whom were responsible for no more than a $6 copay.

The university said at the time that these and other practices were necessary “to generate positive operating income” to support the medical school, research and technology, among other goals.

After the Kaiser investigation broke in autumn 2019, UVa made some immediate changes and said it would take a comprehensive look at its billing and collection practices.

The university continued to come under criticism in 2020 for its practices.

UVa recently said it would release judgments to retrieve money, such as by wage garnishments, along with liens on property for most middle- and lower-income patients.

It also will limit patients’ liability for future debts.