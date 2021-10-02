Opinion/Editorial: UVa gift is a big boost for culture

A “showstopper” is a concert song or moment in a theatrical performance that is so stunning, it prompts the audience to interrupt with applause and shouts of approval.
Here we have a showstarter. A really big showstarter.
The University of Virginia has received a $50 million gift to fund a brand new performing arts center.
Supporter of the arts Tessa Ader made the donation.
“This is an extraordinary gift,” said Jody Kielbasa, UVa’s vice provost for the arts and director of the Virginia Film Festival. “It is, to my knowledge, the largest gift by far to the arts at the University of Virginia.”
The donation will fund a state-of-the-arts (pun intended) structure in the Emmet Street-Ivy Road corridor, where UVa already is redeveloping property.
A current plan, still subject to revision, is to include rehearsal studios, a 1,100-plus-seat concert hall, a 150-seat recital hall and an adaptable space that could house a variety of performances and exhibitions.
University officials said the center’s size and quality would attract nationally and internationally known artists.
So much so that Kielbasa predicts it will be a tourism- and revenue-generator for the area.
“You will have people traveling to the area, staying overnight in hotels, eating dinner before they watch performances,” he said, “and all of that is going to help the community.”
Kielbasa said dance and drama students would continue to use theaters in their departments.
And he said the 1,000-seat Paramount Theater on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall would continue to be viable. We certainly hope so, or our enthusiasm for this new project would be tempered.
The area also has the 1,276-seat Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.
Kielbasa said that the Charlottesville region has continued to grow in population even after a study three years ago showed that a new center could support some 243 performances a year just from UVa alone. That prediction has now risen to 300.
He did say, however, that many of the public performances now held at Old Cabell Hall would migrate to the new center. We confess some regret for that announcement: We’ll miss the charm of the old theater, its warmth, its history. We can even wax nostalgic about the partial-view seats behind the supporting columns. Such quirks helped give the place character.
But we also welcome this exciting news and look forward to visiting the future theater. Let the show go on.