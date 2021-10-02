Opinion/Editorial: UVa gift is a big boost for culture

“You will have people traveling to the area, staying overnight in hotels, eating dinner before they watch performances,” he said, “and all of that is going to help the community.”

Kielbasa said dance and drama students would continue to use theaters in their departments.

And he said the 1,000-seat Paramount Theater on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall would continue to be viable. We certainly hope so, or our enthusiasm for this new project would be tempered.

The area also has the 1,276-seat Martin Luther King Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.

Kielbasa said that the Charlottesville region has continued to grow in population even after a study three years ago showed that a new center could support some 243 performances a year just from UVa alone. That prediction has now risen to 300.

He did say, however, that many of the public performances now held at Old Cabell Hall would migrate to the new center. We confess some regret for that announcement: We’ll miss the charm of the old theater, its warmth, its history. We can even wax nostalgic about the partial-view seats behind the supporting columns. Such quirks helped give the place character.

But we also welcome this exciting news and look forward to visiting the future theater. Let the show go on.