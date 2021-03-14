Opinion/Editorial: UVa free-speech policy aims for balance

University of Virginia students still will be able to post offensive material on their Lawn doors. They just won’t be able to do so as obviously.
We suppose that, as a compromise, that works as well as anything.
Last year, a student launched a hullabaloo by posting a profane protest on a fully decorated Lawn door: “F*** UVa.” The signage protested alleged racism at UVa, adding rants against a wide range of real or perceived abuses: “UVa operating cost, KKKops, genocide, slavery, disability, black-brown life.”
Angry and insulted alumni threatened to drop donations; other students supported the poster with their own signs; and a social media storm ensued.
The irony of the situation was not lost on the discerning.
Thomas Jefferson, the university’s founder, bequeathed to it his belief in liberty, including freedom of speech.
UVa has sustained that tradition, even as Jefferson has become a lightning rod for controversy for engaging in slavery even as he championed liberal principles such as free speech and self-government.
Indeed, in the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson voiced the dream of equality — laying the foundation for the expansions of freedom and enfranchisement that have marked the nation’s history. The progress has often been slow, and it has been costly — but it has moved inexorably forward.
However offensive the Lawn sign was, it certainly was covered by the First Amendment as a political statement on university life.
President Jim Ryan at the time emphasized UVa’s “firm and enduring commitment to the freedom of speech and the tolerance of protest and dissent which is at the heart of any university, including ours. This is also a constitutionally protected right, which we are bound as a public university to respect. … Were we to remove the signs, we would be violating the Constitution. In this clash of values, the Constitution and its protection of speech must prevail.”
Indeed. Freedom isn’t always comfortable, as the Founders knew full well. If we wish to be free — to have the liberty to speak our minds — then we must allow others that freedom as well.
Meanwhile, UVa is responsible for sustaining a number of other values — including the historic integrity of the Lawn, part of Jefferson’s original Academical Village.
This core of the campus is honored not just by the university and fans of Jefferson, it is internationally renowned and respected. In 1987, it was recognized as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
Protecting this resource from acts that might even be considered vandalism requires some nimble balancing by the university.
Such protection was one of the reasons cited when UVa last week updated its polity to limit signs on student doors to anything that can fit on two pin boards, which the university will install. The policy applies to rooms on the Lawn and the nearby Range.
Housing officials suggested that the previous policy wasn’t adequately followed by staff. They said they hoped the new policy will be clearer.
Some students protested that the new policy still restricted free speech and even could lead to dissident students, including minority students, being monitored.
Students have bumped into the reality that freedom isn’t always free. Constraints on free speech abound — more, in governments from local to state to national, than we generally believe are warranted.
However, as custodians of the public resource that is the University of Virginia, officials have the responsibility to draft policies that balance a variety of needs — including protecting free speech while also protecting the university’s historic resources.
This policy one won’t please everyone. But it seems as fair as could be achieved under the circumstances.
