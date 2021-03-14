Opinion/Editorial: UVa free-speech policy aims for balance

However offensive the Lawn sign was, it certainly was covered by the First Amendment as a political statement on university life.

President Jim Ryan at the time emphasized UVa’s “firm and enduring commitment to the freedom of speech and the tolerance of protest and dissent which is at the heart of any university, including ours. This is also a constitutionally protected right, which we are bound as a public university to respect. … Were we to remove the signs, we would be violating the Constitution. In this clash of values, the Constitution and its protection of speech must prevail.”

Indeed. Freedom isn’t always comfortable, as the Founders knew full well. If we wish to be free — to have the liberty to speak our minds — then we must allow others that freedom as well.

Meanwhile, UVa is responsible for sustaining a number of other values — including the historic integrity of the Lawn, part of Jefferson’s original Academical Village.

This core of the campus is honored not just by the university and fans of Jefferson, it is internationally renowned and respected. In 1987, it was recognized as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.