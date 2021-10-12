Opinion/Editorial: USPS woes hit elsewhere

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, whose 7th District covers Orange and Louisa counties, among others, also is arguing for better postal service.
U.S. Mark Warner visited Charlottesville in August to learn more about mail slowdowns and lack of deliveries, and pushed hard enough so that recently the U.S. Postal Service shipped in carriers from other jurisdictions to conduct a delivery blitz.
In August, he said, “I’ve been getting many more complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth.”
Ironic: In so many categories, Charlottesville-Albemarle prides itself on being among the best of the best; but when it comes to mail delivery, we are among the worst of the worst.
Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in February and to the USPS district manager for Virginia in August.
Spanberger reports a similar rush of complaints from constituents.
“[M]y office is still receiving hundreds of calls and emails from Central Virginians who are experiencing substantial mail delivery delays,” she said.
“Without a functioning USPS and proper support for Postal employees, Central Virginians cannot reliably receive lifesaving prescription medications, bills, letters from loved ones, and other essential items, and many local businesses cannot fill customer orders in a timely manner,” she said.
She surveyed constituents across the district in August 2020 and again this past February (as tax filing deadlines loomed); last week, her office said she would be running the survey a third time.
Spanberger is particularly concerned about the 22407 zip code, which includes Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg areas. Last month, she, too, sent a letter to the Virginia district manager, detailing issues there and asking for answers about how the USPS plans to solve its problems generally, including staffing shortages, continued delivery delays and elimination of mail pick-ups at some post offices.
Spanberger also cosponsored the Delivering for America Act, which last year passed the House. It would “prohibit the USPS from making any structural changes impacting its service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to her office. “…Additionally, the bill seeks to prevent any targeted structural changes that would weaken the USPS or threaten the job security of its employees.”
Charlottesville-Albemarle residents may feel a sense of schadenfraude — or, more charitably, sympathy — upon hearing that others in Virginia are experiencing frustrating mail delays. The information confirms just how severe are the Postal Service’s problems.
It’s all well and good to try to legislatively prohibit the USPS from limiting service (even if the bill had passed both houses of Congress) during the pandemic. But the Postal Service’s problems have gone well beyond such stop-gap measures.
What’s needed is comprehensive reform, probably including routine tax support. If mail delivery is considered to be a public benefit — and it is by many Americans — then it should be funded accordingly.
Information link: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/8015