Opinion/Editorial: USPS woes hit elsewhere

She surveyed constituents across the district in August 2020 and again this past February (as tax filing deadlines loomed); last week, her office said she would be running the survey a third time.

Spanberger is particularly concerned about the 22407 zip code, which includes Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg areas. Last month, she, too, sent a letter to the Virginia district manager, detailing issues there and asking for answers about how the USPS plans to solve its problems generally, including staffing shortages, continued delivery delays and elimination of mail pick-ups at some post offices.

Spanberger also cosponsored the Delivering for America Act, which last year passed the House. It would “prohibit the USPS from making any structural changes impacting its service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to her office. “…Additionally, the bill seeks to prevent any targeted structural changes that would weaken the USPS or threaten the job security of its employees.”

Charlottesville-Albemarle residents may feel a sense of schadenfraude — or, more charitably, sympathy — upon hearing that others in Virginia are experiencing frustrating mail delays. The information confirms just how severe are the Postal Service’s problems.