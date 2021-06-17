Opinion/Editorial: Use funds to prevent evictions

When Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency pandemic order ends on June 30, so will provisions that prevented landlords from evicting tenants who did not pay their rent due to the economic shutdowns ordered by the governor.
There were good public health reasons to ban evictions in the middle of a pandemic, as the Virginia Supreme Court noted when it suspended all non-emergency evictions last year. A federal eviction moratorium will also potentially end at the end of this month.
But during the past 15-month eviction moratorium, property owners have had no recourse to either force payment or reclaim their property. Now that the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, it’s time to stop forcing landlords to bear the full brunt of the government’s decision.
Virginia received $4.3 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan, of which $450 million is specifically targeted for rental relief. This money should go directly to renters who, through no fault of their own, were unable to keep up with their lease payments. Qualifying households must demonstrate that they are in arrears due to the pandemic and make less than 80% of their city or county’s median income.
Individuals who were in arrears on their rent before the pandemic lockdown, who damaged the rental property, who engaged in illegal conduct or willfully violated the terms of their lease agreements should not be compensated, nor should those who were able to work from home, remain on a payroll, or experienced little, if any, economic repercussions from the lockdown.
But people who were responsible tenants and good neighbors, who paid their rents on time and were just blind-sided by the state-imposed lockdown last year because they either lost their jobs or had their hours cut, should be compensated by the commonwealth so they can pay their landlords what they owe and get back on track.
Unfortunately, the commonwealth has demonstrated an alarming inability to keep hucksters and con artists at bay when large sums of money are being disbursed — as seen by the inexcusable record of the Virginia Employment Commission, which gave one enterprising scammer $5,590 in fraudulent unemployment benefits while Virginians with legitimate claims were forced to wait weeks and even months for their checks, some of which never arrived.
VEC’s recent history does not inspire confidence that the commonwealth will be able to avoid the same result when it distributes American Rescue Plan money.
These unconscionable bureaucratic failures should not be repeated. For starters, the attorney general’s office needs to start prosecuting these thieves and sending a clear message that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Recipients of rent relief should also be warned that any fraudulent claims will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
“At some point, we have to move back to the way things work and we need to get back to where contracts that were legally entered into are upheld by the courts without intrusion from government,” Patrick McCloud, director of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, told The Virginia Mercury.
He’s right. Legal lease contracts must be honored. Virginia has already spent $153.6 million in federal funds to help some 30,000 households avoid eviction, according to the Department of Housing and Community Development, which has centralized the tenant application process to speed things up.
Or else, the housing crisis could easily spiral into a homeless crisis if frustrated landlords decide to take their properties off the rental market and sell them in today’s hot real estate market. If that happens, people who cannot afford to buy will have even fewer affordable housing alternatives than they do now.
