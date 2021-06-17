Opinion/Editorial: Use funds to prevent evictions

But people who were responsible tenants and good neighbors, who paid their rents on time and were just blind-sided by the state-imposed lockdown last year because they either lost their jobs or had their hours cut, should be compensated by the commonwealth so they can pay their landlords what they owe and get back on track.

Unfortunately, the commonwealth has demonstrated an alarming inability to keep hucksters and con artists at bay when large sums of money are being disbursed — as seen by the inexcusable record of the Virginia Employment Commission, which gave one enterprising scammer $5,590 in fraudulent unemployment benefits while Virginians with legitimate claims were forced to wait weeks and even months for their checks, some of which never arrived.

VEC’s recent history does not inspire confidence that the commonwealth will be able to avoid the same result when it distributes American Rescue Plan money.

These unconscionable bureaucratic failures should not be repeated. For starters, the attorney general’s office needs to start prosecuting these thieves and sending a clear message that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated. Recipients of rent relief should also be warned that any fraudulent claims will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.