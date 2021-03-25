Opinion/Editorial: Upgrading to safety coaches

In some ways, “school resource officers” vs. “school safety coaches” seems a matter of semantics.
But not in all ways. And not in ways that matter in today’s culture.
Albemarle County’s school division already has dropped its resource officers program. Now it has confirmed it wants to deploy eight school safety coaches during the upcoming year.
Details of the new program are still being finalized.
One goal would be building relationships with students — which is where the program bears similarity to the original concept of school resources officers.
The general idea for SROs was to prevent student discipline problems and improve student performance through a broad array of safety and crime prevention activities — including informally mentoring children.
Some programs across the country gave the officers weapons along with policing powers. In Virginia, SROs were typically police officers — as was the case in Albemarle County — even if they didn’t carry weapons.
The involvement of police in any form became problematic amid the recent focus on police shootings of Black men and women. Some students of color felt unsafe and alienated by the presence of police-affiliated SROs — although others felt safer and more supported, as a Charlottesville parent said when that school system made its own decision to eliminate resource officers.
In terms of semantics, the word “officers” may call attention to the police origin of the SROs.
“School safety coaches” sounds like a more benign title.
Albemarle’s coaches, in addition to building relationships with students, would be responsible for everything from conducting Title IX investigations, to inspecting campuses for compliance with safety codes, to maintaining the security of students and staff.
Their duties would require training in mental health first aid, crisis intervention and de-escalation, and culturally responsive student interactions, among other topics.
“We’re going to do this through a really concentrated focus on mental health, de-escalation and restorative justice,” Kevin Kirst, executive director of special education and student services, told officials at a recent work session on the school budget.
He also addressed the semantics issue: “I think you’ll find the decision to change the title to student safety coaches really reflects the direction of this proposal much more accurately than the previous title.”
Safety coaches would not be armed and would not have arrest powers — but would have to be certified as school safety officers through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Before the program is implemented for the 2021-22 school year, the division also is planning to create and publish a handbook for its implementation.
Note the “and publish.” That suggests that the handbook will be disseminated and widely available.
Kirst said the resulting transparency will allow everyone to know “exactly what the role of our student safety coaches in our buildings is about.”
We applaud the attention to transparency.
Not only is it desirable in general for taxpayers to know as much as they can about their government, it is especially desirable in this case.
Because the concept of officers in schools has become so fraught — no matter whether they’re called resource or safety personnel — a level of mistrust has grown around the program.
The more information that citizens have about the safety coaches and their intended duties, the more reassured they may be.
Plus, they can monitor the program and its coaches against stated goals and intentions: If the program isn’t living up to its promise, the gap between intentions and accomplishments should be evident, allowing parents to hold the system accountable.
The division also is planning an in-house survey to solicit comment from school administrators, faculty and students on their perceptions of campus safety and security. This is another admirable mechanism for public input.