Opinion/Editorial: Upgrading to safety coaches

Before the program is implemented for the 2021-22 school year, the division also is planning to create and publish a handbook for its implementation.

Note the “and publish.” That suggests that the handbook will be disseminated and widely available.

Kirst said the resulting transparency will allow everyone to know “exactly what the role of our student safety coaches in our buildings is about.”

We applaud the attention to transparency.

Not only is it desirable in general for taxpayers to know as much as they can about their government, it is especially desirable in this case.

Because the concept of officers in schools has become so fraught — no matter whether they’re called resource or safety personnel — a level of mistrust has grown around the program.

The more information that citizens have about the safety coaches and their intended duties, the more reassured they may be.

Plus, they can monitor the program and its coaches against stated goals and intentions: If the program isn’t living up to its promise, the gap between intentions and accomplishments should be evident, allowing parents to hold the system accountable.

The division also is planning an in-house survey to solicit comment from school administrators, faculty and students on their perceptions of campus safety and security. This is another admirable mechanism for public input.