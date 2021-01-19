Opinion/Editorial: Unusual process marks city manager hire

Shortly afterward, City Council suspended that effort — but Blair’s pending departure necessitated some sort of action.

Boyles’s hire was announced last week as “a true city manager” — although one who might not be on the job for long. His tenure is seen as potentially extending into next year, following City Council elections that could provide new leadership as of January 2022. He will start his new job in mid-February of this year.

Boyles’ apparent role will be as a sort of emergency fixer, tasked with stabilizing the organization so that a resumed search can be launched later.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said more information on the search process will be provided at tonight’s council meeting. Boyles would be welcome to apply again, Magill said.

In some ways, City Council and the city manager search seem locked into a kind of Catch-22. The consultant said the city needed more stability before it could even conduct a useful search. We believe a new city manager is needed in order to help Charlottesville achieve that stability — and the person in charge should have the full authority of the position.