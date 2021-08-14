Opinion/Editorial: Unsolved mystery

A man who fell from the sky nearly 50 years ago continues to tease at the public imagination.

On Nov. 24, 1971, a man in a business suit and dark glasses aboard a Portland-Seattle flight accosted an attendant, told her he had a bomb, and demanded money in return for everyone’s safety, plus four parachutes for himself.

The plane set down to collect the ransom, and the hijacker let the passengers and most of the crew go free. But he ordered the plane into the air again toward a new destination — Reno, Nevada. He apparently bailed out somewhere over southwestern Washington.

Thus was the legend of D.B. Cooper born. (He’d purchased his plane ticket under the name “Dan Cooper,” but an early news report got it wrong.)

Although nearly $6,000 of the money was found in 1980, as proved by matching serial numbers, no one knows what happened to the rest — much less what happened to Cooper.

But curiosity hasn’t died (even if Cooper did). Last week an amateur investigator went back to the area where the money was found and launched a new search.

No word yet on what, if anything, he might have turned up. Will the mystery persist?