Opinion/Editorial: University students flout rules

University of Virginia leaders are favoring wishful thinking over wisdom.
Officials keep telling students that they must obey COVID safety rules.
Too many students ignore them.
COVID cases spike.
Rinse and repeat.
Similar scenarios are playing out at other Virginia universities.
Students returned to Grounds for in-person classes in early February. The rules at that time limited gatherings (including in-person classes) to no more than six people. The previous limit had been 10.
Did students follow the new rules?
Clearly not, given the frightening increase in COVID cases.
At the end of two weeks, officials — alarmed by a rapid 300% spike — had to implement even stricter safety protocols.
They banned all in-person events and gatherings on and off Grounds and closed their recreational centers, citing students’ non-compliance with existing rules. An added concern was the appearance of the U.K. COVID variant.
Nearly 650 students have tested positive for the virus since Feb. 14, and UVa averaged 129 new COVID cases a day from Valentine’s Day to Feb. 18, The Daily Progress reported. That included a high of 229 new cases on Feb. 16 alone.
Some of the increase in cases initially was feared to have come from fraternity and sorority rush parties. Local residents complained about large gatherings, believed to be connected to rush.
Although the enhanced restrictions had been prompted in part by concerns over large-group gatherings such as rush, UVa officials later said the COVID spike was the result of general non-compliance with safety protocols rather than a few super-spreader events.
UVa also said there was no evidence that the spike had affected the larger community.
The recent rise in cases also was not attributable to the new variant, UVa said.
Dr. Mitch Rosner, chair of the UVa Department of Medicine, blamed a general “lax following of the rules.”
And why did UVa expect anything else?
A similar situation arose late last summer when students first were allowed back on Grounds after COVID shut down the campus in spring 2020. Students ignored safety protocols, and the university had to tighten up its restrictions in order to try to circumvent non-compliance and block further spread of the virus.
And those problems occurred during warm weather, when large, non-compliant gatherings at least could be held outdoors, mitigating the risk of transmission.
Meanwhile, UVa isn’t the only school to be facing such issues.
One day after UVa’s latest announcement, Virginia Tech said it would step up testing, and urged students to be more careful.
“As of right now, the numbers at Virginia Tech are not trending in a good way; they are going up,” said spokesperson Mark Owczarski.
Christopher Newport University students got a stern warning from administrators earlier in the month as cases rose.
And the University of Virginia at Wise, along with Virginia Commonwealth University and Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing in Richmond, as of last week had active outbreaks of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
What all this shows is that too many students can’t be trusted to self-regulate. But UVa is hoping just the same.
“We have to clamp down now. This is what hard looks like,” President Jim Ryan said. “The days ahead will test the character of our community.”
The new restrictions are in effect until Feb. 26. If things don’t improve by then, UVa will administer another dose of the same medicine, continuing the more restrictive rules.
Only as a last resort will it send students home and shift back to holding classes only online.
Maybe students will heed the warning this time. But looking at the results from past warnings, here and elsewhere, makes it hard to be hopeful.
