Opinion/Editorial: University students flout rules

Meanwhile, UVa isn’t the only school to be facing such issues.

One day after UVa’s latest announcement, Virginia Tech said it would step up testing, and urged students to be more careful.

“As of right now, the numbers at Virginia Tech are not trending in a good way; they are going up,” said spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Christopher Newport University students got a stern warning from administrators earlier in the month as cases rose.

And the University of Virginia at Wise, along with Virginia Commonwealth University and Bon Secours Memorial School of Nursing in Richmond, as of last week had active outbreaks of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

What all this shows is that too many students can’t be trusted to self-regulate. But UVa is hoping just the same.

“We have to clamp down now. This is what hard looks like,” President Jim Ryan said. “The days ahead will test the character of our community.”

The new restrictions are in effect until Feb. 26. If things don’t improve by then, UVa will administer another dose of the same medicine, continuing the more restrictive rules.