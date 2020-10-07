Opinion/Editorial: Unity key in COVID struggle

While the country was consumed with up-to-the-minute monitoring of Trump’s condition over the weekend, there are plenty of other case studies outside of political bubbles as to why the virus still is spreading.

As much as we want the economy to stay strong, college and pro sports are not immune from COVID-19. Questionable behaviors and the spread of the virus continued this past weekend. There was no social distancing in some NCAA stadiums’ stands. The New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game was postponed after several positive tests affecting both locker rooms.

Point a finger at the White House or the state Capitol, but even local governments are struggling to find unity on COVID-19 precautions.

In Virginia Beach, a September School Board meeting turned tense as a member was asked to leave after not wearing a mask. The board took an 8-3 vote that masks must be worn unless paperwork is submitted with a reasonable accommodation.

Differences in opinion are healthy. But we all should be on the same page about public health. The coronavirus is not a hoax. It is a highly contagious virus that quickly can turn deadly.