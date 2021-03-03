Opinion/Editorial: Unemployment scams are pervasive

This might make you feel better — or worse:

Virginia isn’t the only state being scammed by false claims for unemployment benefits, or making mistakes on legitimate claims, during the COVID pandemic. States across the nation are facing the same types of fraud, seeing the same illegal drains on resources.

It is some small consolation that Virginia isn’t alone in its struggle against the deluge of lawbreaking. And that feeling is not just a matter of schadenfreude.

Instead, the fact that other states also are losing money to fraudsters suggests that Virginia should not be castigated as uncommonly incompetent. That suspicion has been hard to block, given that the Virginia Employment Commission, despite its best efforts, also has found it difficult to get jobless benefits even into the hands of legitimate claimants.

Meanwhile, as of last August, Virginia successfully had identified and halted $50 million worth of fraudulent payments.

That many other states are having trouble with fraud as well suggests not that the states are particularly inept but rather that the scammers are just that much more formidable.