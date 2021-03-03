Opinion/Editorial: Unemployment scams are pervasive

This might make you feel better — or worse:
Virginia isn’t the only state being scammed by false claims for unemployment benefits, or making mistakes on legitimate claims, during the COVID pandemic. States across the nation are facing the same types of fraud, seeing the same illegal drains on resources.
It is some small consolation that Virginia isn’t alone in its struggle against the deluge of lawbreaking. And that feeling is not just a matter of schadenfreude.
Instead, the fact that other states also are losing money to fraudsters suggests that Virginia should not be castigated as uncommonly incompetent. That suspicion has been hard to block, given that the Virginia Employment Commission, despite its best efforts, also has found it difficult to get jobless benefits even into the hands of legitimate claimants.
Meanwhile, as of last August, Virginia successfully had identified and halted $50 million worth of fraudulent payments.
That many other states are having trouble with fraud as well suggests not that the states are particularly inept but rather that the scammers are just that much more formidable.
If misery loves company and if a problem seems less daunting when shared with others, this information might make you feel better.
But now consider the scope of the problem.
The Labor Department inspector general’s office estimates that more than $63 billion has been lost to fraud or error. That’s about 10% of the amount shared with states so far under federal pandemic relief funding.
Now that another round of aid appears likely, the stage is set for even more fraud.
Last week, we noted that the VEC recently estimated that it paid out over $40 million on one type of scam alone — people who submitted jobless claims on behalf of ineligible inmates.
As the nation’s most populous state, California has seen the most fraud — an estimated $11 billion in payments, The Associated Press reports, plus $19 billion more that is suspect.
In Ohio, more than half of submitted claims are possibly fraudulent — nearly 800,000 suspect filings out of a total of 1.4 million.
New York also has seen massive fraud and sent “hundreds of thousands” of cases to prosecutors for legal action.
Other, less populous states have lost less money. But the totals are staggering: $63 billion is more than the entire budget of the federal Homeland Security Department, said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, of the House Ways and Means Committee.
The fraud is costly in more ways than one.
Naturally, there is the loss of funding: If money goes to scammers, it is no longer available to go to deserving recipients.
But fraud also takes other types of tolls.
If states’ unemployment staffs are busy policing fraud, they are not available to turn their time and attention to helping legitimate claimants.
This can slow the resolution of claims for people who desperately, and legally, need their jobless benefits to be approved.
And occasionally, even legitimate claims can get caught up as suspected fraud, as staffers try mightily to catch anyone who seems to be filing inconsistent or incomplete information: Sometimes those errors are flags for fraud, but sometimes they’re simply honest mistakes by stressed-out yet well-meaning claimants.
Finally, the scams can be the start of problems for claimants in other areas. Many fraudulent claims are the result of identity theft. If someone has lost control of his Social Security number or other identifying information, he can probably expect that information to be misused elsewhere.
Despite the fact that it draws human resources away from helping legitimate claimants, unemployment departments must find and block the frauds and prosecute the scammers whenever possible — as New York and other states are doing, and as seems likely in Virginia with the alleged fraud using inmates’ IDs.