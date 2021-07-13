Opinion/Editorial: UFOs are no threat?

Are we alone in the universe? A Pew Research Center survey finds that almost 2 in 3 Americans (65%) “say their best guess is that intelligent life exists on other plants.” Just more than half of the public (51%) said that UFOs reported by people in the military likely or probably are evidence of intelligent life outside of Earth.

“By and large, the public does not view UFOs as a major threat to the country. When asked to think about U.S. national security, most Americans (87%) say that UFOs are not a threat at all (51%) or a minor threat (36%),” the survey found.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” according to the report, released in late June.

