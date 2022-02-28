Opinion/editorial: Truck convoy latest version of extremism

The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the people in the trucks say they intend to block the Capital Beltway. Others plan to demonstrate at the Capitol. They all say they are coming to protest pandemic vaccine mandates and masking rules. But they are just another incarnation of the movement that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They are the true believers of former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud who have found another place to hang their MAGA hats.

So a Pennsylvania trucker stands by a rig with Trump on the side and talks about illegal aliens as well as vaccinations. In a photo from a convoy departure rally in California, someone holds a picture of White House medical adviser and Trump foil Dr. Anthony Fauci in a jail cell with a caption reading “Crimes against humanity.” This was the exact phrase used by an Albemarle County woman who recently hung three nooses labeled Biden, Pelosi and Fauci from a tree beside a private road. She called for new “Nuremberg trials” for “crimes against humanity” caused by the U.S. handling of the pandemic.

A recent University of Virginia law school webinar dissected the successful civil lawsuit against neo-Nazis who organized the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Antisemitism scholar Deborah Lipstadt of Emory University, who testified at that trial and participated in the webinar, noted that some vaccine and mask protesters now seem to target Jews based on the images they display.

What the country may be witnessing is an epidemic of domestic extremism in search of ways to act out.

“It is no great stretch to see how people who took part in the attack on the Capitol are now taking part in other kinds of protests,” Ashley Reichelmann, a Virginia Tech sociologist specializing in domestic extremism, told The Daily Progress. “The people who attacked the Capitol thought the presidential election was not legitimate. They still think the Biden administration is not legitimate.”

Reichelmann pointed to an overlap in people who believe in non-existent election fraud, limiting immigration, not teaching about racism, stopping affirmative action, displaying Confederate statues, and, now, ending vaccine and mask mandates during a pandemic. Climate change denial could be the next rallying cry, she posited. “It is no coincidence,” she said, that the people heading for Washington are driving huge, fossil-fuel-powered vehicles.

What Reichelmann believes binds these people is “a sense of resentment that the government is not working for them, when it used to.” “The internet is the platform that lets them find each other,” she said. It also lets them add to their ranks and at least figuratively fuel their tanks.

The truck convoys are designed to attract attention. Some are timed to arrive around President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, Tuesday, March 1.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will push these protests far down media home pages and broadcast news lineups. Despite Trump’s idiotic praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine strategy, the threat of world war tends to demand the sort of analysis that puts things in proper perspective. Even without an international crisis, it is never certain how much sympathy a publicity stunt by political fringe dwellers can generate. Witness the Jan. 6, 2022 reunion of Capitol invaders that drew fewer participants than police and journalists. What is certain about this latest tantrum is that truckers illegally parking big rigs to block the lanes on the already-packed interstates around D.C. will win few, in any, friends, much less draw converts to their extremist cause.

Instead, they will draw the cops who, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police, are coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement to address any “significant protest that could disrupt the safe and efficient flow of traffic on Virginia highways.”

There is a final irony in all this bravado. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin relied on voters of the convoy truckers’ ilk to win election in 2021. Now, the wannabe 2024 Republican presidential candidate must protect the state’s roadways from his GOP base.