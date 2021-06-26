Opinion/Editorial: Treasure to trash

This is a rescue of a different sort.

In Germany, two 17th-century paintings were discovered in a dumpster. A dumpster!

Police say a man found them in the trash at a highway rest stop near Ohrenbachf last month. He turned them over to police in Cologne.

The paintings are a self-portrait by Pietro Belloti and a portrait of a boy by Samuel van Hoogstraten.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner or owners.

But how do you lose two precious paintings in the first place? How did they end up in a dumpster? Inquiring minds want to know.