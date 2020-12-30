Opinion/Editorial: Tradition's history is revealed

After the year we’ve just had, a lot more people will be eating black-eyed peas than ever before.
If you know what black-eyed peas signify, then congratulations — you have passed the Southern identity test. If you don’t, you might be one of those Northerners who wonder why we’re closing schools at the mere prospect of a single snowflake.
It’s a Southern thang. Specifically, it’s considered good luck if you eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day. Clearly, a lot of you let us down this year.
As with many things, there’s a lot more history and politics in the humble black-eyed pea than you might suspect.
First of all, it’s not a pea, it’s a bean. Like many things we consider quintessentially Southern — okra, the banjo, folk tales — the misnamed black-eyed pea is actually African.
The introduction of the delicious and nutritious black-eyed pea to North America was directly related to the vile trade in enslaved humans. California State University-Northridge historian Joseph Holloway writes that black-eyed peas were one of the foods that slave traders fed to their human cargo on voyages across the Atlantic. From there, the black-eyed pea became a staple in the Caribbean.
“Sources indicate that peas reached Florida around 1700 and then appeared in the fields and on the tables of whites and blacks in North Carolina in the 1730s,” Holloway writes. “Although Virginians cultivated black-eyed peas in the 1600s, [peas] did not become common table food until after the American Revolution.”
George Washington wrote in 1791 that “pease” were rarely grown in Virginia, but he set out to change that. The next year, he bought 40 bushels of seed and for years afterward, the instructions he sent to his overseers at Mount Vernon as well fellow farmers in Virginia frequently included references on where, when and how to plant them.
Later, Washington’s personal secretary sent a detailed letter — likely at the president’s behest — with questions about peas to the commissioners of the new District of Columbia. It appears they had been instructed by the president to plant part of the new federal district in black-eyed peas.
Thomas Jefferson likewise was pro-pea. “It is very productive, excellent food for man and beasts, awaits without loss our leisure for gathering and shades the ground very closely during the hottest months of the year.”
Black-eyed peas were often called cowpeas because, as Holloway writes, “cows were allowed to eat their stems and vines in the fields after the corn crops had been picked.”
That made the plant doubly valuable in the eyes of Southern farmers. Northerners apparently had a very different impression.
One story says that when Gen. William Sherman burned his way through Georgia in the Civil War — an early example of “total war” against civilians — he spared crops of black-eyed peas because he didn’t think they were fit for human consumption. After that, black-eyed peas became associated with good luck. Others dispute that account because even if Sherman thought those peas were only for feeding animals, they should still have been a military target. Others point out that pea crops in Georgia already should have been harvested by the time Sherman’s army marched through.
Meanwhile, an alternative origin story says it was newly freed slaves who started the tradition of eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day because that was when they celebrated the Emancipation Proclamation. If so, that underscores the point we made earlier: A lot of Southern culture has Black origins. The South has certainly had its problems over the years dealing with its multi-cultural nature, but food is one thing we can generally agree upon.
Excerpted and adapted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.