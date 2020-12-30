Opinion/Editorial: Tradition's history is revealed

George Washington wrote in 1791 that “pease” were rarely grown in Virginia, but he set out to change that. The next year, he bought 40 bushels of seed and for years afterward, the instructions he sent to his overseers at Mount Vernon as well fellow farmers in Virginia frequently included references on where, when and how to plant them.

Later, Washington’s personal secretary sent a detailed letter — likely at the president’s behest — with questions about peas to the commissioners of the new District of Columbia. It appears they had been instructed by the president to plant part of the new federal district in black-eyed peas.

Thomas Jefferson likewise was pro-pea. “It is very productive, excellent food for man and beasts, awaits without loss our leisure for gathering and shades the ground very closely during the hottest months of the year.”

Black-eyed peas were often called cowpeas because, as Holloway writes, “cows were allowed to eat their stems and vines in the fields after the corn crops had been picked.”

That made the plant doubly valuable in the eyes of Southern farmers. Northerners apparently had a very different impression.