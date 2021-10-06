Opinion/Editorial: Traditional infrastructure projects will help

Health care: A survey by American Well — a telemedicine tech company — found that only 5% of doctors had used such platforms in 2015, whereas a July McKinsey study estimated 13% to 17% of patient visits were being conducted via telehealth.

Education: A Virginia Public Access Project graphic mapped the fall 2020 reopening statuses for K-12 school divisions across the state. Each had some form of virtual learning, and even as in-person schooling returned this fall, online communication is likely a more regular part of the school year than in 2015.

Transportation: There has been decline in licensed drivers, with younger people opting for ride-sharing and biking.

Meanwhile, more Amtrak passenger service from Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke to points north is taking shape. This growth is supported by a forthcoming second bridge over the Potomac River to provide better balance with freight traffic, while also easing congestion along major interstate highways.