Opinion/Editorial: Traditional infrastructure projects will help

Federal lawmakers in Washington escalated their tug-of-war last week over two sweeping pieces of “infrastructure” legislation: a $1 trillion package focusing on traditional improvements to roads, bridges, rail, airports, broadband and more; and a $3.5 trillion bill focusing on “human infrastructure,” including provisions for Medicare expansion, free community college, child care and universal pre-K.
Virginians continue to grapple with pandemic-driven forces that magnify struggles with one or more of these public policy issues in their households. No single factor should be overlooked.
But traditional infrastructure investments — upgrades to the structures and facilities that keep society moving — are the first part of the solution. These fixes might be less flashy, but they will improve human outcomes.
Digest a few snapshots that underscore some changes in key facets of everyday life.
The economy: At the end of 2015, Amazon Prime had about 54 million members. Today, that figure exceeds 200 million. Even neighborhood grocery stores have instituted online ordering and delivery/pickup options to keep pace with how consumers wish to acquire goods and services.
Employment: A 2015 Gallup poll found that only 37% of U.S. workers ever had telecommuted, whereas a 2020 study by Owl Labs — a video conference equipment company — found roughly 62% of workers ages 22 to 65 were remote at least occasionally.
Health care: A survey by American Well — a telemedicine tech company — found that only 5% of doctors had used such platforms in 2015, whereas a July McKinsey study estimated 13% to 17% of patient visits were being conducted via telehealth.
Education: A Virginia Public Access Project graphic mapped the fall 2020 reopening statuses for K-12 school divisions across the state. Each had some form of virtual learning, and even as in-person schooling returned this fall, online communication is likely a more regular part of the school year than in 2015.
Transportation: There has been decline in licensed drivers, with younger people opting for ride-sharing and biking.
Meanwhile, more Amtrak passenger service from Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke to points north is taking shape. This growth is supported by a forthcoming second bridge over the Potomac River to provide better balance with freight traffic, while also easing congestion along major interstate highways.
Earlier this year, the average cost of a new car crossed $40,000 nationally. Regardless of how much a vehicle costs, roads in disrepair can create more financial distress. And don’t forget the environmental element, as transportation is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions. These observations beg the question: Should cars be more or less of a staple six years from now?
Broadband: During the pandemic, going to work, the doctor or an online class has been second-nature for some people. For others without reliable internet, the process has been — and, in some cases, continues to be — a nightmare.
In 2015, the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, a state-funded program that works with localities and providers to connect unserved areas, did not even exist. Since 2017, Virginia has awarded $124 million in grants, bringing more than 140,000 homes and businesses online. According to Commonwealth Connect, the state’s broadband coalition, 233,500 Virginians still are unconnected.
The goals outlined in the congressional infrastructure proposals appear to be well-intentioned. COVID-19 has taken a toll on our community, and in an ideal world, every federal dollar will yield its intended purpose. But massive spending plans require equivalent execution.
If Virginia is any example, traditional infrastructure investments — public transit, rail, broadband and more — stand to improve human outcomes. To drive prosperity, we have to start with the systems and facilities that keep us going.
Excerpted and adapted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.