Opinion/Editorial: Tourists in Virginia
Opinion/Editorial: Tourists in Virginia

Roseate Spoonbill

A juvenile roseate spoonbill was sighted in Fredericksburg in June 2018.

A roseate spoonbill made the news recently when it landed in Michigan — the first of the species ever seen there in the wild.

But local followers of social media (yes, that includes Facebook) might have noticed posts confirming that three of these birds — more common to the Southeastern U.S. and Gulf Coast — have been hanging out in Virginia.

The trio (along with other notable species) has attracted birdwatchers to the Hog Island Wildlife Management Area in Surry and Isle of Wight counties, reports the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“Although a few scattered sightings of roseate spoonbills have occurred in Virginia since 2017, previously the last documentation of this species in the Commonwealth was in June of 2009,” it says.

If you can’t make it to Hog Island (state permit, license or Restore the Wild membership required for entrance), maybe you can find some photos on Virginia wildlife sites on Facebook!

Information link: https://dwr.virginia.gov/blog/good-birding-continues-with-a-roseate-spoonbill-and-more-at-hog-island-wma/

