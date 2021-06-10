Opinion/Editorial: Tools for an enrollment turnaround

Launched in May 2020, CollegeAnywhereVA connects prospective students to more than 10,000 choices provided by all 23 campuses. Students previously might have been limited to synchronous, in-person learning options with set times at their nearby school. Now, the foundation is in place so that going forward, they can work in credits around their schedules, even if the college teaching the class is not nearby.

Second, the pandemic reinforced the need for skilled workers in high-demand industries. Launched in 2016, Virginia’s FastForward program has provided short-term workforce training (mostly six to 12 weeks long, with flexible scheduling) for more than 24,500 community college students.

The results are clear. In January, VCCS released a survey capturing experiences of 289 FastForward graduates who earned credentials just before the pandemic (July 2019 to March 2020). Students saw an average bump of $8,000 in wages. Employers’ needs also continue to be met through FastForward opportunities.

Finally, if we circle back to the real toll of families grappling with uncertainty, we have to create supports beyond tuition assistance or advising services. Low- and middle-income Virginians have to manage not just the cost of a college education, but other expenses from transportation to child care.