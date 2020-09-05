Opinion/Editorial: To the rescue in the city

But for the quick intervention of Charlottesville sheriff’s deputies and the response of the fire department, an even greater tragedy could have struck several families who have been affected by an apartment blaze.
Two deputies were driving through the Prospect Avenue area when they spotted smoke and flames from one apartment, reports Deputy Fire Chief Joe Powers.
One of the sheriff’s deputies — who has not been identified as of this writing — helped lead seven people out of the building. Thick smoke prevented him from going back inside for another rescue effort. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, as was one of the tenants.
The fire department rescued an eighth person from the building’s second floor.
Two families were displaced by the fire — but the outcome might have been far worse if the deputy had not helped those seven people out of the apartment building, and had not the fire department rescued another person.
The Charlottesville Police Department also assisted.
All these public servants probably would say that they were just doing their jobs.
But in “just” doing their jobs, they made a crucial — perhaps lifesaving — difference for the victims of this blaze.
We thank them.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!