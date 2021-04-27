Opinion/Editorial: To JAUNT: Yes, you're a public body

Well.

That federal money is not public money will no doubt come as a surprise to all the taxpayers who send their hard-earned dollars up to the national government — which is, of course, a public entity.

It also will come as a surprise to all the other agencies that receive federal funding and recognize quite clearly that it is from public sources.

The judge hearing the suit found no reason to accept JAUNT’s argument.

“The court cannot … read into the statute a requirement that the term ‘public funds’ includes only Virginia state funds and excludes federal funds, and must instead apply a common sense meaning to the term,” Judge Matt Quatrara wrote.

Common sense. What a refreshing approach.

That should settle the question — assuming such a question could be taken seriously in the first place — as to whether federal funds are public money.

As to the lawsuit, it looks on its way to being settled as well. Schilling’s lawyer asked for the case to be continued while an agreement is worked out.

Next we’ll look forward to seeing what details might emerge from the FOIA request, or from the settlement, that might further elucidate any possible problems at this public agency.