Opinion/Editorial: To JAUNT: Yes, you're a public body

Many things about an alleged investigation of JAUNT remain murky, but this much is on-the-record clear:
JAUNT denied a formal request for information based on the ridiculous claim that it is not a public body supported by public funds.
A judge put an end to that mad sophistry, confirming — as anyone should know, especially JAUNT — that it is supported by public funds. That makes it a public body.
Local radio host Rob Schilling, citing an unnamed source, had claimed that JAUNT is under investigation by a similarly unnamed entity.
Also publicly known is that JAUNT’s board requested the former CEO’s resignation late last year, saying it was “no longer comfortable” with his “business judgment.” In a statement released with a recent audit, JAUNT said that former CEO Brad Sheffield had “purchased numerous expenses for goods, services and travel which violated internal control policies of the corporation.”
Sheffield disputes that. “All expenses during my tenure, including travel, adhered to JAUNT’s policies, and all expenses were reviewed prior to authorization,” he said.
Schilling said the alleged investigation was prompted by an audit.
To gain more details, he invoked the Freedom of Information Act in requesting agency data. The act ensures that the public has the right to see information from public bodies and officials, except for some specific exemptions.
JAUNT denied the request. It cited the novel argument that it is not a public body, therefore not under the authority of the FOIA.
Schilling then filed a lawsuit, claiming that JAUNT is indeed a public body “wholly or principally” supported by public funds.
JAUNT is a regional transportation service for Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Nelson, and Buckingham, which help fund it.
JAUNT’s own website says that it was “formed as a publicly held corporation owned by local governments.” The fact that it is owned by these governments — public bodies, all — should convincingly show that it functions as a public agency, corporate status notwithstanding.
But part of the lawsuit hinged on where JAUNT receives its money.
Fares aren’t enough to pay for the transit system. Member governments contribute annually to support its routes into their territories. But even these public funds don’t account for a large share of the agency’s budget.
JAUNT’s counterargument was that it was principally funded by the federal government — about $5 million out of a $12 million budget, according to the lawsuit. And — wait for it — that federal funding was not public money.
Therefore, the agency claimed, it did not receive enough public money to render JAUNT subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
Well.
That federal money is not public money will no doubt come as a surprise to all the taxpayers who send their hard-earned dollars up to the national government — which is, of course, a public entity.
It also will come as a surprise to all the other agencies that receive federal funding and recognize quite clearly that it is from public sources.
The judge hearing the suit found no reason to accept JAUNT’s argument.
“The court cannot … read into the statute a requirement that the term ‘public funds’ includes only Virginia state funds and excludes federal funds, and must instead apply a common sense meaning to the term,” Judge Matt Quatrara wrote.
Common sense. What a refreshing approach.
That should settle the question — assuming such a question could be taken seriously in the first place — as to whether federal funds are public money.
As to the lawsuit, it looks on its way to being settled as well. Schilling’s lawyer asked for the case to be continued while an agreement is worked out.
Next we’ll look forward to seeing what details might emerge from the FOIA request, or from the settlement, that might further elucidate any possible problems at this public agency.
Information link: https://ridejaunt.org/timeline/