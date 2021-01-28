Opinion/Editorial: To Chase: Shape up or resign

Chase’s attendance at the rally and her online rhetoric have carried consequences. Facebook suspended her state Senate account. State Senate colleagues voted 37-1 to remove Chase from the local government committee.

That was her lone remaining post after losing three positions the previous year when she left the Republican caucus. And last week, a state Senate committee voted 9-6 to advance a resolution to censure her for “fomenting insurrection” at the Jan. 6 rally.

“I don’t need to defend myself, because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Chase responded, adding that the resolution was “politically motivated” in light of her run for governor.

Here’s where the problem really emerges. The General Assembly is devoting far too much time to policing the behavior of one member. And Chase is using her elected office to promote personal views and ambitions that appear to be separate from — or even in conflict with — her duties as a state senator.

The oath is clear: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me … according to the best of my ability, (so help me God).”